Eddie Murphy is a comedic genius who rose to fame in the 1980s with movies such as Trading Places, Coming to America and Beverly Hills Cop. The Brooklyn-born actor started his career as a stand-up comedian and got his first big break when he joined Saturday Night Live as a regular cast member.

Murphy has since then established himself as a comedy legend starring in memorable roles such as the annoying but lovable sidekick, Donkey in Shrekand the clever Mushu in Mulan. Out of all of Murphy's work, these are 10 of his most popular movies of all time, according to Letterboxd.

10 'Coming 2 America' (2021)

Prince Akeem and Lisa are still happily married living in Zunmunda with their three daughters but learns that he fathered a son during his trip to America. After the death of his father, Akeem becomes king but according to Zumundian tradition, only a male successor can inherit the throne, and with only daughters, Akeem must travel back to America and find his son.

Coming 2 America is a sequel to the 1988 comedy, Coming to America, and picks up 30 years after Akeem and Lisa were married. A majority of the original cast returns including Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones as well as some new stars such as Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes and Tracy Morgan. The movie is a small family affair for Murphy who worked alongside his daughter, Bella Murphy who plays Akeem's daughter, Omma.

9 'Trading Places' (1983)

Successful brokers, Mortimer and Randolph Duke secretly conduct a social experiment and choose one of their employees, Louis and a petty crook, Billy as test subjects. As the brothers orchestrate their plan, Louis and Billy figure out their scheme and ultimately turn the tables on them.

Directed by John Landis, Trading Places was originally developed with the intention of casting Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, but after Pryor injured himself in 1980, attention turned to Murphy and Dan Aykroyd. This comedy also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy. Both Ameche and Bellamy reprise their roles for a quick cameo several years later in Murphy's hit comedy, Coming to America.

8 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

After his best friend is murdered, Detroit police officer, Axel Foley, secretly investigates and follows a lead out to Beverly Hills, California. Axel reconnects with an old friend but as his search continues, he starts to suspect that her wealthy boss might be involved in his friend's murder.

Beverly Hills Cop is a buddy cop comedy that almost turned out to be an action-packed flick starring Sylvester Stallone. After Paramount deemed Stallone's ideas too expensive, the action star dropped out two weeks before filming was scheduled to start. A few days after Sly's exit, producers, Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, convinced Murphy to replace Stallone.

7 'Dolemite Is My Name' (2019)

In the 1970s, Rudy is a struggling artist living in Los Angeles who creates an outrageous stage persona of a foul-mouthed pimp named Dolemite. The character launches Rudy's career and his success leads him to star in an underground, kung-fu movie that could either make or break his career.

Dolemite Is My Name stars Murphy as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore who starred in the blaxploitation film, Dolemite and sequels, The Human Tornado and The Dolemite Explosion (AKA The Return of Dolemite). According to The Wrap, a biopic about Moore had been Murphy's longtime dream project. In 2003, he met with writers, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, to develop a script and even met with Moore before he passed away in 2008.

6 'Coming to America' (1988)

African prince, Akeem, is arranged to be married, but he only wants to marry someone who will love him for him and not his title. In an attempt to escape his future, Akeem and his friend, Semmi, travel to the United States where he hopes to find his queen and true love.

In Coming to America, Murphy reunites with director, John Landis who would work again with the actor on Beverly Hills Cop III. Both Murphy and his co-star, Hall play multiple roles in the movie including the barbershop owner and a female at a club. This would end up becoming a trademark of Murphy's in future films including The Nutty Professor and Bowfinger.

5 'Shrek Forever After' (2010)

With the stress of his new life, Shrek starts to miss the days of living alone in his swamp. His luck changes after he meets Rumpelstiltskin who offers him one day to live his past in exchange for any day. Shrek agrees to the deal, but he's unaware of Rumpelstiltskin's hidden agenda that could cost him everything.

Shrek Forever After is the fourth film in the Shrek universe adding stars such as Jon Hamm, Jane Lynch and Craig Robinson. The movie was supposed to be the final installment in the franchise but in 2016, it was announced that a fifth movie was underway. The project has experienced multiple setbacks, but recently, Antonio Banderas implied that his character, Puss, would be appearing in the long-awaited sequel.

4 'Shrek 3' (2007)

When King Herald dies, Shrek's next in line to rule the kingdom, but he doesn't want the job. Shrek, Donkey and Puss set off to find the next suitable choice, Fiona's cousin, Artie who is enrolled at medieval high school. While Shrek and his friends try to return with Artie, Fiona and the kingdom are ambushed by a vengeful Prince Charming.

Shrek 3 picks up three years after the sequel and introduces Justin Timberlake as the misfit teen, Artie and Monty Python'sEric Idle as Merlin. The movie held the record for highest opening-weekend record for an animated feature grossing over 120 million but was unseated by Pixar's Finding Dory in 2016. Shrek 3 was directed by Chris Miller who was the head of story on Shrek 2 and would go on to direct the prequel, Puss in Boots.

3 'Mulan' (1998)

When the Huns threaten to invade China, Mulan becomes worried that her aging father will be drafted and decides to secretly take his place posing as a man. With the help of a lucky cricket and her guardian, Mushu, Mulan grows into a brave warrior and ends up risking her life to save all of China.

RELATED: 10 of the Most Iconic Disney Voice Actors, According to Reddit

Murphy voices the dragon and mentor, Mushu, in Disney'sMulan which is based on the ancient Chinese legend of Hua Mulan. Before Disney offered Murphy the role, Joe Pesci and Richard Dreyfuss were considered for the part, but the animators struggled with depicting the small dragon's facial expressions that only worked with Murphy.

2 'Shrek 2' (2004)

After returning from their honeymoon, Shrek and Fiona receive an invitation from her parents to visit them in the Kingdom of Far, Far, Away. As they arrive, Fiona's parents are shocked to see their daughter has not only become an ogre but has also married one. As Shrek struggles to get along with his new in-laws, he searches for a way to make Fiona happy even if it costs him his own.

Shrek 2 is one of few sequels that surpasses the original and introduces a handful of new characters including Puss in Boots and Prince Charming as well as minor cameos from Joan Rivers and Larry King as Doris the ugly stepsister. Audiences also meet Fiona's parents, King Harold and Queen Lillian, who are voiced by John Clesse and Julie Andrews.

1 'Shrek' (2001)

Shrek's an ogre who lives alone in a swamp but when the king orders the termination of all magical creatures, Shrek's home becomes invaded by the fairytale beings for protection. To get rid of new house guests, Shrek travels to see Lord Farquaad who offers him a deal. If Shrek can rescue a princess for Farquaad to marry then he will take care of the ogre's problem.

Shrek is a comical twist on the traditional fairytale loosely based on the 1990 children's book by William Steig. Murphy was praised by critics for his performance as the obnoxious motormouth, Donkey. The USA Today even considered it to be one of Murphy's best comic performances.

