Eddie Murphy is certainly a Hollywood legend. Whether through iconic stand-up routines or memorable movie characters, Murphy has cemented a legacy that can never be fully tarnished. However, Murphy has sadly starred in some of the worst-rated movies in recent memory. A shocking four of Murphy's movies have 10% or less on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with over half of all of his roles earning less than 50% and one even receiving the terrifying 0% rating.

Alas, a Rotten Tomatoes rating does not always equal popularity, with one of Murphy's lowest-rated movies surprisingly earning streaming success 17 years after its release. That movie is Norbit, a movie with a 9% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, which has flown into the Prime Video top 10 with a sixth-place finish on November 7. For those yet to witness Norbit, here's a look at the synopsis:

"Mild-mannered Norbit (Eddie Murphy) has always had it rough, since the day he was left abandoned at a combination Chinese restaurant and orphanage. Recently forced to marry the shrewish glutton Rasputia, he is at wit's end. Then his childhood sweetheart, Kate (Thandie Newton), moves back to town, and he tries to figure out a way back to his true love."

Eddie Murphy's 2024 Summer Blockbuster Was an Instant Hit

Given the current trend of beloved franchises receiving lackluster reboots, you can forgive the skepticism that surrounded the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F this July. Considering Murphy's recent ventures in the likes of Candy Cane Lane and You People were less than impressive, it was up to the reprise of his most famous character to hopefully change that. It's fair to say that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was a surprising hit, earning a respectable 67% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an even better 76% audience score — much higher than many had anticipated. One such critic to positively respond to the film was Collider's Nate Richard, who said in his review:

"The action setpieces feel like they were made to be seen in a packed theater, rather than just on your TV screen. From the movie's opening snow plow chase in the streets of Detroit to an incredibly amusing helicopter chase sequence, Axel F doesn't feel dull or like a tired retread. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer knows what makes a fun summer popcorn movie, from 90s classics like Con Air to more recent affairs like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and while Axel F may not be a future classic, it's the exact kind of summer action movie that could have played like gangbusters in a theater. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is exactly the kind of entertaining summer blockbuster that we need more of. The movie ends up taking the right lessons from other legacy sequels like Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Boys: Ride or Die by accurately recreating the vibe of the original while also incorporating its own personality."

Eddie Murphy's Norbit is proving an unlikely success on Prime Video. You can stream the film now.

