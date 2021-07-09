Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne is attached to star in the untitled Cambridge Analytica movie for Joe and Anthony Russo's company AGBO Films, which is in talks with two-time Oscar winner Peter Farrelly to direct, Collider has exclusively learned.

Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the script, and the project is financed and ready to go into production, though just like last year when we reported that Matt Shakman was in talks to direct, it's still anyone's guess as to when that will actually be. The project was initially slated to be directed by David Gordon Green.

Redmayne is poised to play Christopher Wylie, the pink-haired data consultant who hatched the idea of Cambridge Analytica, a data analytics firm that illegally harvested the personal data of 87 million Facebook users in order to influence Donald Trump's presidential victory and the Brexit vote. Wylie's guilty conscience led him to become a whistleblower and tell his story, both in court and in the press, and it was an article in The Guardian by Carole Cadwalladr that was acquired by AGBO and serves as the catalyst for this project.

The Russo brothers are producing with their AGBO partner Mike Larocca, and the Cambridge Analytica project represents an edgy departure for the company, as well as screenwriters Markus and McFeely. Several distributors are said to have already expressed interest in the prestige project.

Redmayne recently starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, and strangely enough, the Cambridge Analytica movie sounds like the kind of compelling film that Sorkin would actually make. The British actor recently wrapped Netflix's thriller The Good Nurse with Jessica Chastain, while Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 has already started test screening in certain areas. That film will be released on July 15, 2022.

Farrelly is coming off of Green Book, which won him a pair of Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. He's currently prepping Apple's unique Vietnam movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, and he's also developing a sequel to Kingpin with his brother, Bobby Farrelly. The director is represented by Anonymous Content and CAA, which also represents Redmayne along with United Agents.

