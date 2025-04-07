There's nothing quite like beautiful people in a beautiful place with a heart of darkness surrounding it. That's exactly what this summer's Eden is promising audiences, as director Ron Howard and writer Noah Pink take us on a tale inspired by a true story of European settlers who sought to build their own paradise in the Galápagos Islands back in 1929. But the harsh environment and the arrival of new settlers quickly shatter that illusion. Inspired by real events, the film explores how lofty ambitions unravel as rivalries, ambition, and human nature take over. Paradise comes at a cost. As part of Collider’s Exclusive Summer Preview, we’re unveiling a brand-new look at the movie, featuring Jude Law and Ana de Armas, and it's fair to say Law is looking slightly worse for wear next to his glamorous scene partner.

The film, which features a quite unbelievable ensemble cast in addition to Law and de Armas, including Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Tittel, Richard Roxburgh, Toby Wallace, and Felix Kammerer, will be released on August 22, 2025. De Armas, for her part, loved diving into the film, even if she described it as "terrifying," speaking with Collider last year. She said:

"I just didn't know if I had made the right decision, or that I was the right person for it. And I was like, 'Think about it again. Maybe you want someone else.' But then, for me, that's what it's all about. That's what I find interesting and fulfilling and exciting. If it's not that, I don't want it. It's what makes me enjoy every day at work."

'Eden's Ensemble Makes the Film

Image via Vertical

Collider's Ross Bonaime loved the work put in by the cast in the film when he was able to catch a screening at TIFF last year. In particular, he hailed De Armas for a "delightful" display as the "deceptive Baroness" who seeks to dismantle the new, idyllic life that has been set up by the characters. In his review, he wrote:

"Eden is also an opportunity to have a lot of beautiful actors doing really fun work in performances unlike we’ve seen from them. The biggest delight here is Ana de Armas as the deceptive Baroness, who is threatening to destroy this new paradise, but whose entire life is built on a series of lies. What at first seems like a somewhat vapid character soon becomes a master manipulator who knows how to play everyone off each other by using every tool at her disposal. Eden lives or dies by its ensemble, and Howard found a great blend of actors to each bring something new to this wild ride."

Eden will open in theaters on August 22, 2025. Keep checking back throughout the week as we debut exclusive looks at the hottest summer releases.