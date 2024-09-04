Ron Howard’s latest cinematic adventure, Eden, is making waves ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. With a star-studded cast including Daniel Brühl, Ana de Armas, Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Alicia Vikander, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Vanessa Kirby, the film plunges viewers into a near-century-old mystery set on the remote Galápagos island of Floreana in the 1930s, and Vanity Fair has released the first images from the picture. Based on true events, Eden explores what happens when a small group of settlers, drawn by isolation and ambition, must survive in an unforgiving environment. As Howard puts it, the film “is like a season of Survivor where people really don’t make it.”

The story centers on Dr. Friedrich Ritter (played by Law), a German philosopher who, along with his wife Dora (Kirby), tries to carve out a utopian existence on the island. However, the couple’s paradise is disrupted by the arrival of other settlers, including Sweeney’s Margret Wittmer, whose unforgettable scene giving birth in a cave surrounded by wild dogs brings feral energy to the film. “She got it,” Howard said of Sweeney’s performance. “It was raw, and she was all in.”

Then enters de Armas’s Baroness, an eccentric heiress with designs on transforming the island into a hotel empire. “I got a little scared,” de Armas admitted about her role, adding, “It was really out there, but Ron was very supportive and excited.” Her character’s chaotic arrival sets the stage for a power struggle with Law’s Dr. Ritter, whose Nietzschean ideals are put to the test as they fight for control of Floreana.

Ron Howard is Trying Something New

Image via Universal Pictures

Howard, known for his polished studio films, approached Eden independently, adding a more raw, experimental energy to the project. Filmed in the wilds of Queensland, Australia, the shoot was no easy task. “There was nothing luxurious about the set or the environment,” de Armas shared, echoing the cast’s challenges as they navigated the rugged terrain, poisonous snakes, and the sweltering heat. The unpredictable survival thriller is not just about physical endurance but the psychological unraveling of its characters.

“When you meet them, they’re offbeat, eccentric—you don’t know what they’re going to do next,” Howard explained. “As the pressure intensifies, they actually become dangerous.”

With such a talented cast and a thrilling real-life mystery at its core, Eden promises to be an unforgettable ride. The film’s blend of survival, power struggles, and bizarre human behavior is sure to leave audiences questioning just how far people will go to survive in paradise. Collider will bring you more news of Eden when we have it.