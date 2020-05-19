Edgar Ramirez Stars, But Michael Pitt Steals Netflix’s ‘Last Days of American Crime’ Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for its futuristic heist movie The Last Days of American Crime, which hits the streaming service on June 5.

Olivier Megaton (Taken 2) directed the film, which stars Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster, Patrick Bergin and Sharlto Copley, though it’s Michael Pitt who steals this two-minute trailer with his striking look that includes long hair, a gold chain, tattoos and guns. Our boy sure has grown up from his early days on Dawson’s Creek!

Based on the 2009 graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, The Last Days of American Crime takes place in the not-too-distant future, where as a final response to crime and terrorism, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal that will make it impossible for anyone to knowingly break the law.

Ramirez plays Graham Bricke, a career criminal who teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Pitt) and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Brewster) to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal is transmitted.

The film is based on the graphic novel from Radical Publishing, and Jesse Berger produced or Radical Studios along with Barry Levine, as well as Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures. Karl Gajdusek (Oblivion) wrote the script and executive produced alongside Kevin Turen, Matlock Stone, Matt O’Toole and Remender.

The Last Days of American Crime will hit Netflix at a time when crime is actually down nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it’s unclear whether that’s because those inclined to break the law are staying inside their homes, or because police are treading lightly, having cut down the number of calls to which they respond. Watch the trailer below and let me know if you’re as stoked as I am for this summer popcorn flick, or if you’re now having second thoughts. And for my own thoughts on Netflix’s big moves of late, click here.