Exclusive: ‘The Last Days of American Crime’ Set for Summer Release on Netflix

Netflix is set to release its futuristic heist movie The Last Days of American Crime on June 5, Collider has exclusively learned.

Edgar Ramirez stars alongside Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster and Sharlto Copley. Olivier Megaton (Taken 2) directed from a script by Karl Gajdusek (Oblivion), who adapted the 2009 graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini.

The Last Days of American Crime takes place in the not-too-distant future, where as a final response to crime and terrorism, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal that will make it impossible for anyone to knowingly break the law.

Ramirez plays Graham Bricke, a career criminal who teams up with Kevin Cash (Pitt) and Shelby Dupree (Brewster) to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal is transmitted.

Now, Netflix typically doesn’t announce feature release dates until a month or so beforehand, but in this case, producer Jesse Berger made the announcement on Facebook. He produced the film for Radical Studios along with Barry Levine, as well as Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures. Gajdusek and Remender serve as executive producers alongside Kevin Turen, Matlock Stone, and Matt O’Toole.

Radical Studios previously produced the 2013 Tom Cruise movie Oblivion, as well as the 2014 movie Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson. The company is involved because its publishing arm, Radical Publishing, put out the acclaimed graphic novel more than a decade ago. The Last Days of American Crime prepares to hit Netflix at a time when crime is actually down nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, though it’s unclear whether that’s because those inclined to break the law are staying inside their homes, or because police are treading lightly, having cut down the number of calls to which they respond.

Netflix has done its part to keep the world entertained the past few weeks, releasing the addictive docuseries Tiger King, as well as the excellent genre film The Platform, which as Perri Nemiroff notes, is especially timely right now. Next up for the streaming service is the Ed Helms comedy Coffee & Kareem, the Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction, and Alan Yang‘s drama Tigertail, which you can watch a trailer for right here.