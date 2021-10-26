These films, hypothetically, may or may not have inspired the creative process behind Last Night in Soho

Starting early next month, Alamo Drafthouse is going to feature Edgar Wright Presents, a repertoire of classic films which "hypothetically may or may not have influenced or informed" Last Night in Soho, the new psychological thriller from Edgar Wright. Alamo Drafthouse, which is basically a movie theater and a restaurant combined into one, is known for serving clientele who have a certain strong, passionate affinity for the cinematic arts. And Edgar Wright Presents is just another one in a long line of Guest Selects limited runs which pay tribute to some of the most revered classics of the silver screen.

As described by a press release, the films which will be a part of Edgar Wright Presents include Cabaret, a "divinely decadent experience from choreographer and filmmaker Bob Fosse;" The Handmaiden, a "mysterious and sensual tale of power and manipulation from Park Chan-Wook;" Black Narcissus, "an erotic and exotic British masterpiece from Powell & Pressburger;" Blood and Black Lace, Mario Bava's "sublimely stylish murder mystery chiller;" Death Line, an "underground fright fest" from Gary Sherman; and Peeping Tom, a "masterclass of voyeurism and cinematic expression" from Michael Powell.

The Edgar Wright Presents series will begin on November 5 in Austin, Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco. The final showing will be on November 19 in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Yonkers, Raleigh, San Antonio, and San Francisco. For those who are more interested in Wright's latest movie, Last Night in Soho will premiere at Alamo Drafthouse locations and other theaters nationwide on October 29. You can get tickets for Edgar Wright's Presents, Last Night in Soho, and more at Drafthouse.com.

