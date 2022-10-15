If you’re a fan of Edgar Wright and wish he could teach you how he makes movies—or if you’re an aspiring filmmaker who wants to learn from a great filmmaker—then I have great news, now you can! Because Wright and the BBC have teamed up for a new BBC Maestro course where he will teach you his approach to making movies. Over twenty-seven lessons, Wright talks about all aspects of the creative process including writing, directing, casting, location scouting, collaborating, funding, production, editing, sound design, distribution and more.

One of the many reasons Wright is an excellent person to learn from is he didn’t go to film school and he wasn't handed anything. He started as an independent filmmaker making A Fistful of Fingers, went on to direct TV in the United Kingdom, including Spaced, and eventually made films like Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho, and The Sparks Brothers documentary. He’s an ideal person to teach how to get the most out of your budget and learn everything about the craft.

Recently I got to speak with Wright about his BBC Maestro course. He talked about how it happened, what he did early in his career to help him learn how to make a movie, why he’d love to take a filmmaking course from Mike Leigh or Ken Loach, his thoughts on deep fakes and new technology, how he pulled off the in camera effects on Last Night in Soho, why he listened to Robert Rodriguez's commentary for Desperado before making Shaun of the Dead, his writing process, and how he hopes to be filming a new movie next year.

Check out what Edgar Wright had to say below and here’s how to learn more about his BBC Maestro course.

COLLIDER: I know that you are a perfectionist with everything you do, so what ended up being the hardest part of doing this teaching course?

EDGAR WRIGHT: I think that the most difficult thing was also the reason I wanted to do it, is because obviously, in most Q&A that you do, or if you get asked a question by a fan or a young filmmaker there like, "How do you get into movies? How do you direct movies? How can I become a filmmaker?", and usually in a Q&A, you have kind of a short answer to that, which is usually, "Nothing's stopping you from being a director. You've got an iPhone, get out there and do it," but this sort of afforded me the chance to do the really long form answers to everything, and probably the most difficult thing was vocalizing and articulating answers that I'd never said out loud, things that I just did instinctually.

So that was the most difficult thing, was answering questions which I'd never really had to answer before, and so a big part of that was I tried to do it first by voice memo, just answering the question just off the top of my head, and then sort of rewriting everything so it was more sort of cogent as a lesson, really. My parents were both teachers. They were both art teachers in their time, as well as artists, so I guess there was a full circle that at a certain point, I was going to have to become a teacher, but that was the tricky thing, is that you are trying to... It's not dissimilar to directing itself. Directing essentially is about communicating your ideas, and so this, at length, is me communicating to people who want to learn about every facet of filmmaking.

You are being filmed talking to the camera. How many takes did it end up being with you delivering these lines, because you're not used to being on that side.

WRIGHT: It's very intensive doing it. It was fun, and the BBC team were fantastic, but you're lecturing, and it's a lot of work, and I didn't think there'd be too many takes of things, because also it wants to feel natural. There's close to seven hours of stuff or something like that. It's a lot of material, and it was definitely kind of intensive doing it, but it was also sort of fascinating, because it's something I hadn't really had to do at length like this.

You mentioned how you were rejected from film school. You clearly landed on your feet. Do you still feel a little bit inside like, "You should have taken me," or have you gotten over it now that you've had career success?

WRIGHT: No, I've gotten over it. I think I had the very fortunate thing, as I talk about in the course, of getting to learn on the job, and I think I was incredibly lucky that after my first film, A Fistful of Fingers, which I made when I was 20 years old, what happened then is then I started directing TV and I feel like that was my college. I felt like directing TV, and this is way before space, maybe three years before space. That trial by fire of directing TV with a professional crew, first on cable and then at the BBC, was like just suddenly being out there and having to fly straight, which was really fascinating, because also, the thing is that anybody who says that they're a sort of fully formed filmmaker from the outset is a liar. You learn through great collaborators, and you learn what you are doing in your job, and you learn a lot about the process through their job, and that is an incredible period that happened to me that I'm very sort of grateful, but there are lots of things that I learned through doing that, which you know of... That factored into everything that I've done, and that's why I think there's a big difference between A Fistful of Fingers and Shaun of the Dead, and part of that is there's nine years sort of gap, but it's also nine years of learning on the job.

I think about what I thought I learned or knew about filmmaking when I moved to L.A. versus what I now know, and I'm not doing what you're doing. I'm just a reporter talking to people.

WRIGHT: It's finding that balance of... When I made a film when I was 20, it's sort of completely powered by this boundless energy, but also this naivety, because you are naive in that you think that nothing can go wrong. I think when you're older, you're well aware of every pitfall, and that can maybe, for some people, feel like that is insurmountable, and so I think the thing with this is that you don't have to start... You could start directing at any age. You don't have to be a young punk wanting to get into film, but I think the thing is just hopefully, what the course does is inspire people at lots of different levels, and to do it in a way that there's elements of it that you can do that don't require any camera equipment at all. They're sort of more theoretical. They're more sometimes just about watching your favorite movies in a different way, as well as the video courses. There's lots of practical courses that I give people that they can do in their own time, and I hope that those things are where people can just do this on their own time and learn about filmmaking through films that they might have seen a hundred times.

That's stuff that me and Simon did when we were writing Shaun of the Dead, is that we would watch our favorite films and sort of just break them down and try and write out what the act structure of the film was, and so usually people just watch their favorite films and enjoy them, and then it was interesting to deconstruct them. One of the exercises that I think is a great idea is watching films with the sound off, by just examining what visual storytelling is by turning the volume down.

I've actually done that before, just to watch and then see how it was constructed, but if you could take a course, like the course you created, if you could take the same course from a living filmmaker and a filmmaker that has passed on, who would those two people be?

WRIGHT: Okay, so the no longer with us filmmaker would probably be Alfred Hitchcock, because I think, obviously, through his book and documentary with Truffaut, he managed to impart a lot of his amazing lessons and about his creative process.

A living filmmaker, I think probably somebody who does something completely different to what I do. I'd love to see how Mike Leigh makes a movie, because I think that that process…or Ken Loach. People that approach things from a more improvised, devised standpoint. In the case of Mike Leigh, he kind of famously devises his films with the actors, and maybe starts a production without a clear sense of what the end result's going to be, which is completely different to the way that I work, or a great kind of the original naturalistic documentary style director like Ken Loach, is how do you get performances out of non-actors? How do you create this sort of feeling that you're not even watching a film anymore? So, I guess some of those great British directors like that who do something completely different to what I do.

Because you are so structured with the way you make movies with story boarding, really thinking everything out before you step on set with animatics. You might have a breakdown if you started filming a movie and had no idea where it was going to end.

WRIGHT: I think it would be a fascinating process, and I say this in the courses. I say that the way that I work is a very specific way, and I'm going to teach people about filmmaking through the lessons that I've learned, but I do stress in places that different people do it different ways. Somebody like Robert Altman, who was famous for just coming on set and finding the scene and seeing where it took them. I think there are a lot of directors like that kind of veer wildly off the script page and sometimes make pure magic.

Completely. What are the hidden costs of making a big budget movie that no one talks about?

WRIGHT: Well, I think things get bogged down in... It's difficult. I've been careful to what I say, because whatever I'd say, people would say, "Hey! How dare you?!"

So I think it is an interesting thing the way things are done can sometimes mean that the money is not getting on screen, and that can be just sometimes arcane, and sometimes it's just the way that it works, and obviously, I think sometimes when you see films from other countries that don't have the same regulations, like if you watch Hong Kong movies from the eighties and nineties, you're like, "Oh wow, how did they do that?", and it's like, "Well, they had no safety regulations whatsoever," and that's not necessarily a good thing. So I think it's different.

What's the biggest hidden cost? That's a tricky one to answer. I think, in a way, one of the things that's interesting is that with technology moving in the way that it's doing, I think it'll probably have a revolution in some ways. If you look at the Daniels' film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, I think they had a VFX crew of eight people who did all of the effects of that movie, and obviously, that is in sort of total antithesis to the way that the big franchise movies work. So maybe just in terms of people's kind of knowledge of technology as it progresses is going to sort of revolutionize the industry. Who knows?

When you saw that movie... Because I think that's one of the best films of the year. I can't rave enough about that film. When you watched it, did it inspire you? Because what they were able to put on screen is incredible.

WRIGHT: Well, I got to know those guys, and I talked to them about it, and I thought it was just a very smart way of making a film, and I think it was that thing which hopefully I've tried to do in my previous movies, and tried to do in all of my movies and also inspire other people to do, to make sure the money's on screen. I think the worst thing that can happen with some movies is where something is incredibly expensive, but that hasn't translated into the finished product. That's terrible, and that is a waste of money, and so I think when people kind of like filmmakers who really give you bang for your buck, then that is people who are filmmaking, but thinking about it in terms of, "How can I maximize the budget I have?" I would hope, in a similar way to the Daniels' films that Shaun and Hot Fuzz and those movies look more expensive than they were. Even Baby Driver, I think, maybe looks twice as expensive as it actually was, and that comes down to just being smart during the filmmaking process and making sure there's no waste, and there are a lot of filmmakers I think that do that. I think sort of anybody from Robert Rodriguez to Wes Anderson is so precise in what they're doing that they don't waste a lot of money making a movie.

Speaking of money on set, how important is spending extra on craft service to the overall success of your movie?

WRIGHT: I guess to keep the crew happy and stuff, good catering is a good idea. It's not something... I'd rather eat less on a set, but that's just me, but I'm not going to begrudge the crew. You're right. Keeping the crew happy generally through long hours is a good idea.

Do you look forward to location scouting or do you dread it?

WRIGHT: No, location scouting is fun. It's actually the thing where you're on the kind of the beat. Last Night in Soho, we did our location scouting at 6:00 AM in the morning, and the reason why was it was the only time we could get onto those streets before filming without that many cars, where most of the streets that we were shooting on, which were busy streets, come 7:30, it's like rush hour, and then you'll never be able to step into the middle of that street again without getting run down by a car. So the only time to do it was 6:00 AM, but it was actually sort of weirdly quite social, is that me and the production designer, Marcus, and the AD, Richard Graysmark, and Camilla, our location manager, would get together. We would know where all the 24 hour coffee shops work. He's like, "Oh, I'll meet you at Balans," because Balans is the one that's open at 5:45. Get a coffee and then do a location scout. It's actually, even though it was very antisocial hours, it was really fun.

One of the things that's happened over the last few years is deep fakes, in the way AI technology has now... There's a website now where you can enter in anything and an AI can print out an image. How do you think new technology like this is going to possibly impact filmmaking?

WRIGHT: That's a good question. I think it's something that's going to impact everything, because I think the scary thing is that in, God knows how many years time, is where people say, "Oh, that footage isn't real," something that's on the news isn't real, it's been completely fabricated. I know that stuff is kind of out there already. I guess the stuff that... There's already a thing that you have in movies anyway called Face Replace, which people use for action movies, where you're replacing a stunt man's face with the actor's face. That's been around for 15 years more, but obviously, that just gets more and more advanced where I think they will become incredibly slick, but I think there's probably a thing where I think an audience is trained to assume that nothing is real anymore, and so when people are actually faced with something that was really done for real, it's sort of shocking to them, the reality of it. I would still sort of push for doing things in camera as much as possible, even though technology is letting you create any kind of fantasy, I think when things become that fantastical, they sort of become a bit airless to me, and I sort of care less.

You talk about it in your class, the sequence where you break down Last Night in Soho and how you pulled off on camera effects while also using VFX to help amplify the illusion.

WRIGHT: Absolutely. I talk about this in the course, you're creating kind of magic onset, and I think you're actually sort creating enthusiasm and camaraderie within the crew, because I think if you're doing a big green screen film and if every single shot you're saying, "Oh, don't worry about that, they'll put that in later. Don't worry about that, they'll put it in later. You look at this tennis ball," it maybe, just over a while, sort of becomes not that exciting making a movie, whereas stuff that I've done in the recent films like Last Night in Soho, you would be able to watch the shot afterwards, and everybody would crowd around the monitor because it's like, "That's the shot, this is the shot, and we did it, and it works."

I mean a lot of the driving stuff in Baby Driver, all of the driving stuff basically is done for real, and what you would get out of that is just this sort of randomness of things you probably wouldn't put into a green screen sequence, and then shooting those kind of shots on the freeway with them driving, and they're going so fast that the window is rattling, and it's stuff like that that's just the random elements of reality that really, I think, grab people, even if they don't... Maybe if they only even realize it subconsciously, they know that something is different. They can feel when something is real, and I think people are always. When I talk about that shot in Last Night in Soho with all the Texas switches, when I say to them it was all done in one shot with no stitches, they can't conceive it, and it's like, "Well, that's how they used to make movies." There was a time when there was no CGI, and all of the tricks had to be done for real. That's old fashioned movie making.

If there's someone out there who's 16 or 18 who really want to start making movies, they have seen movies, but maybe they don't have a film education, what do you recommend they watch, or how do they begin studying cinema to start on the ground level?

WRIGHT: It's staring you in the face. You should do my BBC Maestro course. I think within the course, actually, there are practical exercises that I give people, like the thing of watching films with the sound turned off, or... I think sort of in the streaming age, commentaries more or less going away is a sad thing, but that's not to say that you can't find them out there, but directors’ commentaries, I think for a lot of people, was their film school. People who didn't get a film school, but listened to every director's commentary, learned a lot of practical advice. I know I did.

I remember before I made Shaun of the Dead, I would listen to Robert Rodriguez's commentary for Desperado, which was like a film school in itself, because it's like, "Here's how to make a film in 25 days look bigger and better than one shot in a hundred days." It's astonishing. So I think there's a lot of stuff that's out there and a lot of stuff that's on the internet for free to read, like screenplays that are out there, and some supplemental material or film essays and commentaries, but I try to, within the course, talk about that stuff, about what to do next. If you enjoyed this course, how can you go out there and learn more in the way that I did not going to film school?

Reading and watching and learning through that. What I literally used to do as an amateur filmmaker is watch films and try and copy them without the equipment, and trying to figure out how it was done in a very jerry rigged way, but still learning about the process. Even when I used to edit films, now people can do it all on their iPhone, it used to be two VHS recorders together, and literally pressing record, pause, and then taking the pause button off, and then pressing pause again, and you'd have to do it all in order, in linear order. So if something went wrong, you would have to go back and start all over again. So that sort of process of editing is the way that I learned how to edit, and now can do it on this.

You mentioned in the course how much you hate writing. One of the things I'm just curious about is you talk about how it took you 10 years to come up with Baby Driver, or longer, and how you will think about ideas until they are sort of forced to come out. For people that struggle with writing, how often have you written something where you are writing multiple pages on a screenplay, and you're ultimately like, "This is just not working. I've got to put it away, this idea's done."

WRIGHT: I think you'll just kind of have to force things through. I think it's more of a case that once you've started... There's definitely things that I've started and not finished, and then maybe you'll go back and look at something and say, "Hey, why didn't I finish this? This is good." Usually with something like Baby Driver, it's just like, there'll be whole days, maybe even weeks where nothing will come.

Usually, I sort of call it in the course "creative procrastination". So, procrastination, doing something that's nothing to do with the work is maybe not helpful, although sometimes just walking around the block is a good idea if you're kind of stuck, but I would just try and read and watch and listen. Even when I was doing Baby Driver, if I was getting stuck, I would go to the Starbucks, I would buy the L.A. Times, and I would read the sort of local section about crimes, and I would just write down names, streets, cars, and just kind of do things where you're just, it's sort of like you're picking up things by osmosis, and then something will unlock, and then in the middle of the night, you'll say, "Ah! I know what it is!"

So sometimes it isn't as simple. There are some writers you can get up at nine o'clock in the morning and just start writing and finish at five, and I'm not one of those people. It sort of comes in tides, and sometimes it's like the tide goes in, and it's like nothing, and then suddenly, it's like, "Oh, I've got it," and then you write 10 pages in a row. Everybody has their different process, but I think the thing to just demystify for people is that you don't have to... If you're not one of those people who can just write and write and write, like a Neil Gaiman, it's okay. There's other ways of doing it as well.

There's a funny story that I always loved about Roger Ebert writing Beyond the Valley of the Dolls in an office next door to Russ Meyer, and he's tapping away on the typewriter, and he stops to think, and Russ Meyer, when he hears Roger Ebert stop typing, says, "What's the matter?" I think that's amazing. The idea that when you're writing, you are just writing. You're never thinking, just keep writing. I find that funny, but I'm not one of those people. So one of these things about this is demystifying the process is, people are not super human. It doesn't come to everybody in the same way.

Image via Sony

I've spoken to so many people in the industry, and it's amazing how some people will talk about how, "This idea just came to me and I wrote it in a week, and it was just done," and other people are like, "Yeah, I spent the last 10 years on this."

It's like everybody's different, and there's no right or wrong way to do anything. That's the key thing, and I think hopefully within the course, I'll talk about the ways that I do it, but also talk about the ways that other people do it.

You know that I'm a fan, and I just want to know when you might be directing something again.

WRIGHT: Hopefully next year, but it's very much a TBD at the moment with a couple of things.

