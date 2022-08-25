Edgar Wright loves movies. As anyone who watches (or re-watches) his films, hears him talk, or simply follows his social media will know, the British writer-director behind Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, The World's End, and Baby Driver lives and breathes cinema. He consumes it at a nearly-alarming rate and he's never afraid to dish on his favorite flicks. Now, the acclaimed moviemaker will have a chance to pass on his skills to a new class of up-and-coming storytellers, as he will soon be teaming up with BBC Maestro to teach filmmaking. And thankfully, you don't have to get on the waitlist to sit in on his class.

Not unlike MasterClass, BBC Maestro presents an opportunity for people around the world to listen to masters of their craft share their insights and expertise, allowing us to not only get a glimpse into their frame of mind, but allow them to provide valuable lessons to anyone who may want to join their given profession. In this case, you're getting the ultimate director's commentary from Wright. The celebrated British filmmaker will turn his camera inward to let audiences hear and learn about his kinetic production process, which details "everything from his signature stylized edits and soundtrack selection to how he approaches his first day on set." Considering that Wright makes the kind of zany films that you watch and wonder to yourself (or aloud), "How the hell did he even do that?", these informative virtual courses will hopefully be very beneficial, engaging, and informative to a new age of young and eager filmmakers.

More specifically, Wright's Maestro will be broken down into five compact courses: "The Craft of Writing," "Storyboards & Animatics," "Casting & Directing Actors," "Shooting Action Sequences," and, perhaps the most important lesson of them all, "Getting Your Film Seen." Each lesson will be available on September 8th.

Image via Sony

As someone who has made both low-budget genre films and wide-scale blockbusters, Wright certainly has the expertise to expunge on the virtues and difficulties of filmmaking, and it's easy to see how anyone looking to grow their craft could value the lessons learned from his time in the director's chair. Even if you don't love his movies, the veteran director is often frank and personable, as well as knowledgeable and conversational, about what it takes to make a movie that garners a wide audience — or, at least, a cult following. Directing won't always go smoothly, but Wright wants to help you be prepared and ready to call the shots, no matter what challenges arrive.

Spanning over the course of four hours, Wright's Maestro will be extensive and expansive, though also a bit expensive, too. The company is offering individual courses for $90 a pop, but on their website, they also offer a one-year subscription for $120. That's not a small chunk of change, admittedly, but if these film courses put you on the path to success, maybe the investment is ultimately worth the while. That's for you to decide when Wright's online courses become available next month. But one thing is for sure: there's a lot you can learn about the movie business from a guy who knows a whole lot about movies.

Most recently, Wright helmed two notable 2021 films: The Sparks Brothers, a documentary about the filmmaker's favorite band, and Last Night in Soho, the director's first dive into the horror genre. It's not certain what he will make next, as he's been attached to a few potential projects, including a remake of The Running Man. But whatever Wright decides to helm in the future, it'll definitely come with high interest, and you have an opportunity to learn some of his skills and insights, all at the click of a button.

Check out a clip from Wright's BBC Maestro course below: