Edgar Wright may have moved away from making comedies in recent years, given Baby Driver was mostly focused on action/thrills, and Last Night in Soho was a psychological horror/thriller film, but he's still largely known for his more humorous movies. The films in the Cornetto Trilogy — Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End — are arguably his best, and his recent documentary, The Sparks Brothers, was also quite funny.

As such, when someone like Wright gives a list of his 100 favorite comedies, it's probably worth paying attention to, given his track record. What follows are the highest-rated movies of those 100, ranked below by their average ratings from users on Letterboxd.

10 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Though it's certainly funny in parts, Harold and Maude is notable for being a particularly dark and often quite sad coming-of-age/comedy film. It also has a premise that may well unsettle or turn people away from watching it, given it follows a morbid young man striking up a strange relationship with a much older woman.

One thing's for sure: there's nothing else quite like Harold and Maude, with it having a uniquely strange and somehow moving story and a bizarre yet infectious tone. It's likely not for everyone, but those who feel like they've seen it all comedy-wise might want to give it a watch simply because of how daring and strange it is while also being very good.

9 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

What We Do in the Shadows is now a five-season-long TV show, but it began as a movie, released back in 2014. The premise of show and movie are broadly the same, with both being presented in a mockumentary style, with the characters being vampires who live in the modern day and find themselves dealing with the ups and downs of their unusual lifestyles.

The film version is arguably a little one-note, cycling through a series of jokes that are limited, though the sub-90-minute runtime does ensure it never gets too tired. The novelty of watching a mockumentary about vampires does give the film an engaging hook, with more than enough humor to make it one of the better horror comedies in recent years.

8 'The Gold Rush' (1925)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

Though it's not the only Charlie Chaplin movie Edgar Wright includes in his top 100 comedies, The Gold Rush is the earliest released film of Chaplin's found on the list. It follows a prospector getting involved in the titular event that takes place in Alaska, only for various misfortunes to befall him. Sometimes, this proves to be comedic, and other times, it's fairly sad.

Chaplin always knew how to balance comedy with heavier emotions to perfect effect, and he demonstrated this well in The Gold Rush. The 1930s may have seen him make even better films (more on one of those later), but this 1925 movie is still pretty great overall.

7 'The Graduate' (1967)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

One of the best releases of its year, The Graduate was responsible for making 1967 one of the most radical and significant in film history. It's more of a dramedy than a full-blown comedy, as while it finds humor in its main character's misfortunes and disillusionment with post-college life, it can also be quite grim, thanks to the brutal honesty conveyed by its storytelling.

Anyone who's felt lost in life while in their 20s may well find a good deal to appreciate and relate to here, and it's one thing that makes The Graduate more than "just" a great comedy. But as for humor, it's thankfully also very funny, with director Mike Nichols showing that even with just his second feature film, he knew how to blend comedy and drama to great effect.

6 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.1/5

It's hard to talk about classic British comedy without bringing up Monty Python, a group that rose to prominence with the sketch comedy show Monty Python's Flying Circus before making several feature films. One of those was 1975's Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and it's one that many would call the group's best.

Despite being a film, it does still have the feel of being a series of sketches, but at least most of the individual scenes are hilarious, memorable, and quotable. It's a chaotic medieval adventure with tons of silly characters and moments of surreal humor, making it an endlessly rewatchable 1970s comedy (even if the group's other masterpiece, Life of Brian, might be a touch more satirical/clever).

5 'Some Like It Hot' (1959)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.2/5

Daring for its time and still very funny 60+ years on from release, Some Like It Hot is a classic farcical comedy and is arguably the best movie Marilyn Monroe ever appeared in. She plays a singer in an all-girl music group that gets two new members: a pair of men disguising themselves as women because they're on the run from dangerous gangsters.

You could argue it hasn't aged perfectly, but you could also make the case that it could well have aged much worse than it has. It's still a high-energy and largely entertaining comedy, finding plenty of humor in its initial (and rather simple) premise, easily being one of filmmaker Billy Wilder's best movies, too.

4 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Joining What We Do in the Shadows as a surprisingly recent comedy in Edgar Wright's top 100, The Grand Budapest Hotel might well represent Wes Anderson at his peak. It's one of his breeziest and most intricate movies, balancing a huge cast well while also focusing on two key characters throughout: a concierge (Ralph Fiennes) and his loyal protégé (Tony Revolori).

The Grand Budapest Hotel may not necessarily convert those who aren't big on Anderson's distinct style, but those who do will find plenty to appreciate here. It is perhaps Anderson's most critically acclaimed and popular film, and it's not too hard to see why.

3 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Bravely released at a time when Cold War paranoia was at its height, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb is a surprisingly funny movie about the end of the world. The plot concerns a series of events that push things closer and closer to nuclear war, with various characters trying (and failing) to defuse tensions before it's too late.

It's somehow the funniest movie Stanley Kubrick ever made while also debatably being one of his darkest, making it a truly singular work of bleak satire. It's funny and distressing in equal measure, earning its place (and then some) among the most iconic comedies of the 1960s.

2 'City Lights' (1931)

Letterboxd Rating: 4.3/5

Not only does Edgar Wright love Charlie Chaplin's City Lights, but it's a classic film that can also be counted among Guillermo del Toro's favorites. It's about two down-on-their-luck people—- a poor man and a blind flower girl — meeting, with the former becoming smitten with the latter, and doing what he can to get her money for an eyesight-restoring operation.

When it comes down to picking Chaplin's greatest film of all time, City Lights will often be a contender, if not the overall winner. It's perfectly bittersweet, being funny when it wants to and genuinely very emotional when it wants to pivot toward drama. It's hardly aged at all in over 90 years and is perhaps as close to perfect as classic comedies get.

1 'The Apartment' (1960)

Image via United Artists

Letterboxd Rating: 4.4/5

Just one year on from writing the excellent Some Like It Hot, Billy Wilder and I. A. L. Diamond re-teamed to write the similarly excellent The Apartment. This witty blend of comedy, drama, and romance was even more successful than the pair's 1959 film, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

It follows a man who wants to do all he can to please the higher-ups at his company, so he lets them use his apartment to conduct their extramarital affairs, which has consequences for all involved. It's daring for its time, but not to the point where it feels like it would be off-putting by any means: it's an extremely well-balanced movie that's undoubtedly stood the test of time.

