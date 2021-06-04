In just fifteen minutes, Wright does a great job of showing why Sparks has been an integral band for fifty years.

Ahead of the release of his first documentary, The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright has filmed a video for Alamo Drafthouse discussing his favorite songs from Sparks. In the video, Wright says of Sparks, “I felt that they were the greatest and most influential band that had never had a documentary about them,” and that he believed they might get the credit they deserved if someone could document the band’s five-decade-long career.

Wright goes through seven of his favorite Sparks songs in the video, showcasing what makes the band such an impressive duo, and how they have maintained their uniqueness, while also being trailblazers for countless acts. Wright gets into the music videos of Sparks, the unusual lyrics, and the way the band has changed over 50 years.

Wright starts with “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both of Us” from 1974, which was one of the band’s biggest hits. As Wright goes through the decades, we see insane live performances where lead singer Russell Mael has to avoid getting tackled by teenage girls, Sparks’ focus on synthesizers before the ‘80s made them commonplace, and a focus on their own self-produced music over the last twenty years. In the 15-minute crash course, Wright already makes the case that Sparks deserves more attention than they’ve received.

In addition to releasing The Sparks Brothers this summer, Wright also has Last Night in Soho coming out in October of this year as well. Wright’s first psychological horror film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.

The Sparks Brothers comes to theaters on June 18. Check out Wright discussing the career of Sparks below.

