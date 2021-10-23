Edgar Wright could be on the short-list of names to direct a new James Bond movie. 007 has been tackling the box office since 1962, and directors have been jumping at the chance to take a stab at one ever since.

On the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Wright expressed his affection for the franchise and his theory on how the Bond movies are released. He explains that the 007 movies are either “dark chocolate or milk chocolate,” with dark chocolate being more intense takes on the character and storyline, while milk chocolate is a bit lighter and a more humorous approach to the character. “Dark chocolate, Daniel Craig. It’s crying out for another milk chocolate Bond, that’s my theory."

From Wright’s previous films, like Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim V. The World, we can only assume that his take on a James Bond film would focus on the balance between humor and action genres. He alludes to pitching a more lively and humorous bond movie in the podcast interview, saying:

“Because I don’t think there’s anything to be gained by continuing in the same vein, and I think it would certainly be interesting to try and… I mean, I do have a take [on Bond], and if they ever ask me, I’ll pitch it to them [laughs], so I’m not going to say it, but when I see some of the names being bandied around, I can’t quite see it, and they seem like Daniel Craig II.”

This key information leaves Wright fans with two burning questions: will he actually pitch a 007 movie concept, and furthermore, will the franchise accept his pitch if he does? After parting ways with MCU after conflicts with his Ant-Man film, it became clear that Wright does not change the integrity of his concepts for any franchise, so Bond would have to allow complete creative freedom.

However, it does not seem like Wright is actively pitching 007, but is more on standby until the producers contact him. An article from The Playlist recalls, “Asked if he’d give the producers a pitch he said, with a laugh, ‘Look, [Barbara Broccoli] has my email.’” So, while he would be open to the idea, Wright fans may have to take it upon themselves to root for a Wright-directed Bond movie.

Barbara Broccoli is a current producer of the beloved franchise and she ultimately will decide who will take 007 to the next level in the future film. She recently revealed that 2022 is the earliest that she would begin seeking directors, cast, and crew members. Check out the podcast episode below:

