Edgar Wright, Joe Cornish Launch Production Company with 3 TV Projects at Netflix

Fanboy favorites Edgar Wright and Joe Cornish are teaming up to launch Complete Fiction with their respective producing partners Nira Park and Rachael Prior, and the newly-christened production company is already off to a hot start, having set up three TV projects at Netflix.

Park has been Wright’s producer for more than 20 years, dating back to their beloved TV series Spaced, while Prior served as the head of development at Wright and Park’s Big Talk Pictures, and has been Cornish’s creative right-hand for the last decade. Operating out of London and Los Angeles, Complete Fiction intends to help a new generation of storytellers get their films and shows made.

The first series that Complete Fiction will produce for Netflix is Lockwood & Co., a supernatural detective series based on the bestselling novels by Jonathan Stroud. Cornish will direct and executive produce the show, which feels like a strong fit for the director of Attack the Block and The Kid Who Would Be King.

In conjunction with Netflix, Complete Fiction has also optioned the sci-fi horror trilogy The Murders of Molly Southbourne from novelist Tade Thompson, as well as S.A. Chakraborty‘s The City of Brass, which is a historical fantasy series inspired by Islamic folklore.

Complete Fiction will be one of the production companies credited on Wright’s next film, Last Night in Soho, which Focus Features had intended to release this year, but will now hit theaters sometime in 2021. The company is also in post-production on Wright’s untitled documentary about the band Sparks.

“This new chapter with Complete Fiction is something I have wanted to embark on for a while now,” said Wright. “Nira has been my producer now for more than 20 years, but we, along with our amazing team of long-time friends and collaborators, still share the same drive to bring original stories to the screen. Complete Fiction will be a dynamic hub for passionate creatives — somewhere they can feel nurtured and protected. I’ve been lucky enough to always have this team around me who have advocated for my voice and vision as a filmmaker, and I’m excited to bring new stories into the world and be part of making that happen for the next generation.”

“Edgar, Nira and Rachael have felt like family to me for decades, so I’m thrilled and honored that we’re finally moving in together and putting a sign above our front door,” added Cornish.

I’m a fan of both Wright and Cornish, and I’m excited to see what kinds of movies they wind up developing under their new banner. Wright seems like a big believer in the theatrical experience, so I wonder if he plans to produce movies for streamers like Netflix, or if the company will sign a first-look film deal elsewhere, like Universal, for example.

Click here for the latest on Last Night in Soho, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith.