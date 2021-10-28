He also talks about working with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, which of his films went through the biggest changes in the editing room, and more.

Edgar Wright is having a great year. Not only did he release one of the best music documentaries I’ve ever seen with The Sparks Brothers, his fantastic new movie, Last Night in Soho, arrives in theaters this weekend. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the psychological thriller is about a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie), interested in fashion design, who can mysteriously enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). While I could say more, this is one of those films that you should watch with as little knowledge as possible about where the film is going. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson Cairns, the original thriller will keep you off-balance and guessing the entire time. Last Night in Soho also stars Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, Jessie Mei Li, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and Margaret Nolan.

Shortly after seeing Last Night in Soho for the second time, I got to speak with Edgar Wright. During the wide-ranging and spoiler-free interview, he talked about how he ended up working with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung, which shot in all his films was the toughest to pull off, which of his films went through the biggest changes in the editing room, the most takes he’s ever done and why, why he now won’t talk about a movie until it’s finished, if he has a lot of unproduced scripts ready to go, and more. In addition, he reveals the Last Night in Soho Blu-ray will come with seven deleted scenes.

If someone has never seen anything he’s directed what does he want to have them start with?

Who has the newspaper dress from Last Night in Soho?

Of the films he has made which of his films went through the biggest changes in the editing room and why?

Which shot in all his films ended up being the toughest to pull off and why?

What is the most amount of takes he’s ever done on a shot?

Does he do extensive coverage on every scene?

How one of the TV ads for the film has a shot that isn’t in the movie.

How many deleted scenes will be on the Blu-ray?

How did he end up working with Chung-hoon Chung to shoot the movie?

What is he directing next?

Why he won’t talk about a movie till it’s finished.

Does he have a lot of unproduced scripts and ideas for films?

'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns Explain How They Wrote the Original Thriller Wright also talks about how he originally wanted Anya Taylor-Joy as Eloise and why he switched her to Sandy.

