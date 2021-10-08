If we can't time travel like Eloise, this is as close as we'll get.

Ahead of the US premiere of his latest film, Last Night in Soho, director Edgar Wright is taking us all the way back to the sixties in preparation for the upcoming psychedelic thriller. With the film only three weeks away from its domestic release, the Baby Driver helmer has released an official playlist to accompany the film, featuring a hefty number of songs that helped inspire him while making the film.

The nearly three-hour playlist, titled “Edgar Wright’s Soho Nights," consists of sixty songs, featuring artists from the likes of The Yardbirds and Marianne Faithfull, all the way to lesser-known musicians like Shirley Horn and Johnny Kidd & The Pirates. Bound together by a repeating mirror image of star Anya Taylor-Joy, some songs are upbeat — like “What’Cha Gonna Do About It” by Small Faces — while others are more melancholy, leaning into what audiences can only assume is the psychological horror side of the upcoming film.

Notably, all sixty songs on the playlist come from UK-based artists, appropriately fueling the glamorous ideal of London’s titular SoHo district in the 1960s, filled with neon and dance clubs and the kind of dreamy nights that Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise dreams about. The playlist covers a number of genres, splitting off from the nightclub music featured in the film’s trailer into folk and early rock music, and even a little bit of soul and pop.

What audiences can infer from these songs exactly is unclear, but if Wright’s taste in music says anything, Last Night in Soho is sure to be dripping with sixties glamor — that is, before Eloise finds herself back in time and things go wildly wrong.

Wright directs and co-writes Last Night in Soho with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, which also stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, and the late Diana Rigg. The film premieres exclusively in theaters on October 29, and fans can check out the full playlist below.

