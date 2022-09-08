Last month, we learned that legendary writer and director Edgar Wright is teaming up with BBC Maestro to teach a course on filmmaking. Now, Collider has the pleasure to exclusively share a new trailer for the BBC Maestro Course and some free lessons that Wright was kind enough to share with us. Wright also talks about the development of some of his most beloved films, letting us know how exactly his brilliant mind conceived classics such as Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and Baby Driver.

From low-budget projects such as A Fistful of Fingers to star-studded productions such as Last Night in Soho, Wright’s career is filled with very creative films into which he pours his heart and soul. Wright also holds creative control over the movies he makes as much as he can, frequently writing his own scripts and working on storyboards himself. That means Wright is the perfect person to reveal filmmaking secrets, sharing his successful creative process from conception to editing. As Wright puts it, you don’t need to be a big Hollywood name to start doing ambitious projects. The main rule is “take risks, and make projects as often as you can, even if they’re small, silly shorts.”

Practice leads to perfection, and before you can have a feature film released internationally, you must make many mistakes. That’s why to become a filmmaker, you need to make movies as often as possible. As Wright puts it:

“It’s important to understand and acknowledge that you are allowed to take your time as you’re developing your craft and prepping to get your first film made. Remember: it is NOT a race! Nobody is looking at you and thinking, ‘They’re certainly taking a long time to get their debut feature off the ground.’”

Wright also points out how even the best filmmakers have their off day when they cannot get anything done. Any artist can suffer from creativity blocks, but the most important thing is to hold on to the certainty that it’s normal to have better and worse days. Another tip is to use your procrastination time to do something useful for your craft, like watching movies or reading books. In Wright's words:

“If you’re similar to me, you’ll have some days where you can’t get anything onto the page. You’ll stare at a blank screen for hours, pushing yourself to write something, but nothing will come out. Those days can be mentally difficult to get through. If I ever catch myself procrastinating, I try to find a way to be ‘creatively’ procrastinating. Perhaps by watching movies or reading books and articles that are tangentially related to the project I’m working on. Anything that might help me stay on track even if I’ve hit some writer’s block for the day.”

A successful movie starts from the script, and Wright has plenty of experience as a writer. That’s why he tells aspiring filmmakers always to ensure their idea has something original to it, even if a screenplay is inspired by other people’s works. As Wright puts it: “You always want to be able to stand out from all the other aspiring screenwriters out there. So it’s helpful to write a story that, even if it’s inspired by other films, has a unique edge to it. Or whose prose is written in a way that feels fresh compared to the usual formats.”

Another thing to remember when starting as a filmmaker is that the budget will be tight, which means every penny must be carefully invested. For Wright, it is not worth spending a lot of money attaching a big star to your first project since the money would be better spent on things such as sound design. Wright says that:

“When filmmakers ask me for advice as they’re approaching getting a low budget feature or short film made, I always give two pieces of advice. The first is to make sure to keep your credits concise. And the second is to put money into your sound design. I cannot stress this enough. Poor sound design will lead to a sub-par product. Audiences can be forgiving, but they will not let a grating sound design go.”

On that note, Wright underlines how newcomers to the industry won’t even be able to contact big stars. However, working with mostly unknown cast members can lead new filmmakers to discover the next star to explode in Hollywood. That was the case with Brie Larson, who had her breakout role in Wright’s Scott Pilgrim. As he explains it:

“When you’re a first-time filmmaker, it’s important to understand and acknowledge that it is very unlikely that you’ll get anyone famous to be in your film...That shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing, but just something to accept as you go into the process. And who knows, the actors you work with at a lower budget might end up becoming the next big stars. Take Brie Larson in ‘Scott Pilgrim’. We saw her at the end of an incredibly long day of auditions, and some of the people we had seen before her were really big names. But when she performed the lines for us, it was far and away the best take on the character I had seen. The moment she left the room, the producer, casting director and I all knew that she had the role locked down. Every once in a while, you’ll get a magical surprise like we did with her.”

Finally, Wright cannot stress enough how it’s useless for new filmmakers to try and reproduce a specific style. An artist's style is not something they choose but something that comes from the repetition of themes and techniques in their work. Wright even explains how he didn't recognize his own style for a long time because:

“When I’m asked about my own style, I never know how to analyse my work. To me, my style is simply the way in which my brain registers how I want my movies to look and feel. At some point during my development as a filmmaker, it became clear to me that two of the most essential aspects of storytelling I loved were editing and pacing. And in order to tell my stories in a way that kept both of those elements kinetic in the way I wanted them to, I realised that this requires getting a heavy amount of coverage. And the more I shot and edited my projects together, the more my style came to the front. It was really a matter of learning my style by doing rather than intentionally creating my style. I discovered my style as I filmed, I didn’t force it upon myself.”

Wright's exclusive insights into his filmmaking process also reveal how great films can be born from the simplest of our everyday actions. Commenting on where he got inspiration from some of his most beloved productions, Wright said:

“The idea for ‘Shaun of the Dead’ came to me during a time in which I was playing way too much of the video game ‘Resident Evil 3’. When I was walking to the corner shop one weekend after playing the game nearly non-stop for a period of 72 hours, I began to question what would happen if I was suddenly thrust into the middle of a zombie apocalypse right then and there. And that was all it took for the idea to form. Meanwhile, ‘Baby Driver’ took me two decades to crystallise. I began with the image of a car chase set to ‘Bellbottoms’ by the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion and I would continue to slowly develop this idea over the next 20 years. I even did a ‘dry run’ for the opening scene of the movie by shooting a music video of my idea for the band Mint Royale in 2002, nearly 15 years before the final film came out.”

Also commenting on his filmmaking career, Wright underlined how he always loved genre movies. To him, working with a genre is coming up with creative templates you can either use to reinforce your goal, or deconstruct to surprise the audience. That's why Wright sees himself as:

“A big proponent of genre, which is a term used to distinguish a group of artworks that has similar subjects, themes, characters and story traits... What appeals to me the most about genre is that it allows filmmakers to have fun with the story conventions they’re using. ‘Shaun of the Dead’ gave me the freedom to take a zombie film and transform it into a romantic comedy. It gave me the opportunity to make a movie unique to my own vision as well as one that felt distinctive to the genre as a whole”

Those are all great tips, and with Wright's insights, any aspiring filmmaker can hope to achieve the same level of success as the director. And with critical acclaim and box office success, a filmmaker's toolbox only grows up. After his first movies proved to be a success, Wright got bigger budgets he could use to hire professionals to help him out with a specific task, such as action scenes. In the case of stunts, Wright says he has:

“Been fortunate enough to work with some amazing stunt coordinators who were trained under Hong Kong masters like Jackie Chan and Yuen Woo-ping. These stunt performers utilise a very specific method – the Hong Kong Action Style – in which you shoot the action sequences in small segments in the chronological narrative order they happen within the film. We did this on ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’, and ‘The World’s End’, and they made the action sequences so much stronger than I ever imagined they could be.”

Wright's BBC Master Course will become available later this month. Check out the trailer for Edgar Wright’s BBC Maestro Course below: