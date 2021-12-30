Edgar Wright had a busy year with both The Sparks Brothers documentary and Last Night In Soho coming out, but that didn't stop him from sharing a pretty impressive list of movies that he watched in 2021. Wright tweeted out his list, which includes viewing his own films Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Last Night in Soho, as well as films like The Matrix Resurrections and I'm Your Man, and so many more!

One thing you can say about Wright is that his taste in movies is eclectic. Who else could watch a movie like The Blues Brothers and then head to a cinema to see Annette? What's fun about Wright's list is that he dictated which of the movies he saw in cinemas and which were first-time viewings or rewatches.

What this list does is force us, as fans of movies and Wright, to wonder what he thought of the movies he saw. We know he loved Peter Jackson's documentary on the Beatles titled The Beatles: Get Back because he shared his praise on Twitter for it. But what if he did that for every movie he watched this year because we, as a society, need to know his thoughts on I Care a Lot.

Wright's list is impressive. Most don't see more than 100 movies in a year but he clocked in at 330 movies while also releasing two of his own so it is an impressive feat nonetheless (I personally was a little bit short of Wright but also if you add in television, I spent a lot of time in front of a screen). It's especially exciting given the brilliant work that Wright puts out, aside from his film watching.

This year, Wright released Last Night in Soho, which was a time-breaking film starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith, and the last film that the legend Diana Rigg was in. And it is a clear indication of Wright ability as a story-teller while also showing audience the importance of knowing the medium of film inside and out. This probably is helped by Wright's love of cinema and extremely impressive list of movies (I will always think about how vastly different some of these movies are!).

Next year, Wright's list is probably going to be even more vast and exciting, but at least we can take note of all the movies he has watched this year and fill out our own viewing schedule according to the brilliant choices from Wright. Check out his watch list below:

