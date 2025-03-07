Edgar Wright is one of the most exciting directors working today. Each film in his catalog plays with the conventions of well-established genres or mixes disparate styles to make an entirely new experience for audiences to enjoy. While Wright had early success with comedy, he’s proven to be immensely talented at staging clever and unique action sequences.

Rather than settle for gratuitous action, Wright uses moments of action to grow the characters and build on the story while not losing any of the entertainment value. The following action scenes in Wright’s movies are prime examples of why he’s developed a devoted fanbase of moviegoers.

10 The Roxy Fight

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

After barely surviving the fight against the vegan-powered ex, Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), the tension between Scott (Michael Cera) and Ramona (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is high. They don’t get a chance to clear the air before Roxy (Mae Whitman), Ramona's fourth ex, interrupts and is ready to challenge Scott. He’s reluctant to fight a woman, but with the assistance of Ramona, the two are able to keep Roxy’s offense contained. Although to truly defeat Roxy, Scott will use some insider information only Ramona is privy to.

Out of the many creative action sequences in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, this is the first time Ramona gets to throw down in the over-the-top world of the movie. The choreography between Roxy and Ramona is fun, with the ex brandishing a sharp metal belt and Ramona pulling a comically large mallet from her bag. Equally ingenious is Ramona’s use of Scott’s appendages as a fighter puppet when Roxy explains that only Scott can be the one to beat her in a fight.