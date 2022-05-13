Edgar Wright is the kind of filmmaker where you love watching his work no matter what he does, and some fans thought, briefly, that we could have seen him directing an episode of the long-running series Doctor Who. The director of such films as Last Night In Soho and Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World took to Instagram to post two images that had people thinking of the iconic ship known as the TARDIS that the Doctor uses to travel through space and time.

One user shared on Twitter the two images, one of which was a TARDIS blue door, with the caption: "Edgar Wright, director of Last Night in Soho, has posted the following two pictures on his Instagram. Could be anything but I can’t help to just instantly think of the TARDIS."

Wright has since denied the rumor and quote tweeted the British GQ coverage with a simple "Untrue!" response. So at this current moment, it doesn't seem as if Wright has plans to go ahead and take on all of time and space with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa or returning head writer Russell T. Davies, who did like Wright's picture on Instagram.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Why Ncuti Gatwa Is the Perfect Choice to Be the Fourteenth Doctor

One thing that Doctor Who hasn't really gotten into throughout the nearly 60 years of its existence is token directors. They've had bigger names write episodes for the series, the first that comes to mind being Richard Curtis' episode of Doctor Who titled "Vincent and the Doctor". So Wright would be a new step for the show to bring in what could be considered "prestige" directors to the series.

But Gatwa is also a change in pace for the series as well, an actor who is already pretty well-known in America thanks to his work on the Netflix series Sex Education. Throughout the years, the show has begun to bring in actors that audiences may know instead of having the Doctor be a relative unknown (which was the case for Matt Smith and pretty much the case for David Tennant as well).

So bringing in a director like Wright would be an interesting choice for the series, but Wright seems to have completely dismissed the idea with his "untrue" remark. It'd be a nice thing for fans of both Wright and the series. However, we might be waiting a while for a director of Wright's caliber to head to the show.

Check out the tweets in question below:

'Walker: Independence' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (380 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe