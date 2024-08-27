The Big Picture Edgar Wright engages with fans by reading and reacting to Letterboxd reviews of Shaun of the Dead, celebrating the film's 20th anniversary.

Wright's distinct style and genre-blending talents have earned him a cult following, with Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz leading in ratings.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has the most fans of Wright's work on Letterboxd, showcasing his broad appeal.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Shaun of the Dead, director Edgar Wright has taken to reading and reacting to some of the most notable Letterboxd reviews of his beloved horror-comedy. As fans gear up for the film's re-release in U.S. theatres on August 30, via Focus Features, Wright’s engagement with the community that has kept the film alive and well over the years adds a special layer of connection.

Wright, known for his distinct style and a penchant for blending genres, has always had a close relationship with his fanbase. This latest interaction only reinforces that bond, as the director dives into the reviews, offering his thoughts and perhaps even a few laughs as he revisits the film through the eyes of his audience. Shaun of the Dead, which has an impressive 4.0 average rating on Letterboxd, remains one of Wright’s highest-rated films on the platform. The film, alongside Hot Fuzz—which sits slightly higher with a 4.1 average—has cemented Wright as a cult favorite among cinephiles.

Interestingly, despite Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz leading in ratings, it’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World that boasts the title of Wright's film with the "most fans" on Letterboxd. With a 3.9 rating, Scott Pilgrim may not be his highest-rated work, but it clearly resonates deeply with viewers, earning it a spot as the 26th film with the most fans on the app. Wright’s engagement with Letterboxd doesn’t stop at reading reviews, his personal list of 1,000 favorite movies is featured on the platform, allowing patrons and pro members to track how many of Wright's favorites they’ve seen. This list, which Wright describes as a "personal and subjective" collection assembled for his own enjoyment, serves as a window into the director’s influences and cinematic tastes.

What Is 'Shaun of the Dead' About?

The film follows Shaun, played by Simon Pegg, a 29-year-old electronics store employee whose life is going nowhere. He spends his days at work, his evenings in the pub with his best friend Ed (Nick Frost), and is generally stuck in a rut. His girlfriend, Liz (Kate Ashfield), is frustrated by Shaun's lack of ambition and breaks up with him, pushing him to finally take some initiative in his life.

However, Shaun's attempt to win Liz back is complicated by the sudden outbreak of a zombie apocalypse. With the undead rising all around them, Shaun and Ed embark on a mission to save their loved ones, including Liz, Shaun's mother Barbara (Penelope Wilton), and a few other friends. Their plan? Hole up in their favorite pub, The Winchester, and wait for the whole thing to blow over.

As Shaun of the Dead returns to the big screen, fans both old and new have the perfect excuse to revisit the film, not just through a re-watch but also through the unique lens provided by Letterboxd and Wright’s own reflections on his work. Shaun of the Dead returns to theatres on August 30. Stay tuned to Collider for more.