One of the best films of 2021 arrives this weekend with The Sparks Brothers. Sparks, a band comprised of brothers Russell and Ron Mael, are probably one of the greatest bands you’ve ever heard of. They’ve made 25 albums over the course of 50 years, and their influence has filtered down to loads of other musicians, many of whom pop up in Edgar Wright’s new documentary about the band. If you’ve never heard of Sparks, by the end of The Sparks Brothers, you’ll likely be a massive fan of the band and eager to hear more of their music.

Last week I got the chance to interview Wright and Sparks about the movie. During our conversation, we talked about how they were able to forge their own creative direction without pressure from the record labels, how Wright approached directing his first documentary, what albums they would recommend for someone looking to get into Sparks or if they should opt for the documentary instead, and if Wright has any plans for expanding the documentary in the future since Sparks is still coming out with music.

Check out the full interview above, and below is a list of what we talked about. The Sparks Brothers is now playing in theaters.

0:14 – If Sparks ever got pushback from the record labels.

2:05 – Their inspirations.

3:55 – How Wright approached directing his first documentary.

6:55 – If Wright feels he’ll have to keep updating the documentary because Sparks keeps putting out new music.

7:40 – How they would recommend someone get into Sparks’ music.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Sparks Brothers:

How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? From acclaimed director Edgar Wright comes THE SPARKS BROTHERS, a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael. Featuring passionate tributes from Beck, Flea, Jack Antonoff, Patton Oswalt, and more, THE SPARKS BROTHERS celebrates the inspiring legacy of your favorite band’s favorite band.

