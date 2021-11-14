One of my favorite films this year is director Edgar Wright’s incredible documentary on the band Sparks, called The Sparks Brothers. While you might not be familiar with the band, over the past fifty years, brothers Ron Mael and ‎Russell Mael have released over twenty albums, had a number of hit songs, and have influenced countless musicians around the world. In addition, unlike some bands that stay in the same lane with their music throughout their career, Sparks has consistently evolved and changed directions, always chasing where the music takes them without compromise. And as it turns out, time and again Sparks turn out to be ahead of the curve. The more you learn about the brothers and Sparks, the more you’ll realize how unusual and special they are.

With the film now available on Blu-ray with a ton of awesome extras, I recently spoke with Edgar Wright about the making of his first documentary. He talked about the fantastic reviews, what he learned making his first doc, the challenges of telling their fifty-year story in two hours, how all the animation in the film happened, the difficulty in getting the rights to use all the footage, if he’d finally heard the music for Tim Burton’s Mai the Psychic Girl, how the brothers never slow down, and so much more.

While this year has seen some great movies, The Sparks Brothers is near the top. I cannot recommend this film enough even if you have never heard of the band. For more on the film you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Check out what Edgar Wright had to say in the player above or below is the full transcript of our conversation.

COLLIDER: When you made this movie, you don't really know if people are going to respond to it. So what does it actually mean to you to have so many people loving this movie? And using Rotten Tomatoes, it's 150 something reviews, movie's at 95% positive. I mean, that's a very high number.

EDGAR WRIGHT: I think it's my highest rated movie maybe. Of all the movies I've made, it's the only one, because it's about another subject, I kind of think you'd be cheerless not to enjoy it. Because they're so entertaining and then work is so entertaining.

I'm happy that people are enjoying it, but I did set out to make a film that was as much an introduction as a celebration. That was key to it is because I didn't want it to be for Sparks fans only. I wanted to introduce them to people who maybe had missed them or to people who knew a little bit about Sparks, but didn't have a lot of other context. So for it to go down well with all three of those camps means a lot to me. And also, it's something where ... the thing is, it's like using the word passion project or labor of love. The truth is every movie should be a passion project or a labor of love. And Soho, both of them in different ways, but this is something where ...

I've liked Ron and Russell in Sparks for many, many years. I've always felt like more people should know who they were or understand how influential they were and how many artists have been influenced by them. So, making the film was the best way of doing that. I made the movie, because as a Sparks fan, I was aggrieved on their behalf that they weren't better known.

After the Sundance premiere, did you make any tweaks or changes based on what people said? Or is the version that everyone watched the same cut?

WRIGHT: I don't think I could even contemplate going back into the edit. No, it's the same version. The thing we shared at Sundance is ... That's it, yeah.

This is your first documentary. What did you learn making this that you would apply if you were to actually make another documentary?

WRIGHT: Ah, that's a good question. I think, I have obviously a better understanding of what goes into it. It wasn't that I was necessarily nervous doing it, but I definitely have a better understanding of what it takes and how long it takes. I think it was slightly different in terms of to how I do the fiction films, where I'm really hands-on and standing over people's shoulders in the sense of ... When me and Paul Machliss edit the other movies, we are in the room the whole time. He edits, but we're in the room the whole time.

But with this, with Paul Trewartha editing, it was actually useful for both of us, for me to kind of watch a cut frequently or watch cuts of little pieces, because the way of getting through something like this, where there's like hundreds of hours of archive and hundreds of hours of interviews, is that I'd seen all the archive. I'd done the interviews. I have a pretty good memory, in that I'd done all the interviews myself. And even though there were transcripts of the interviews, I didn't really need to read them. I didn't re-watch the footage of the interviews, because I just kind of had it in my head who said what.

So then if Paul Trewartha would edit something together, then a lot of it would be this back and forth, especially in lockdown. We got the sort of the lion share of the work done in the first lockdown, where we couldn't be in the same room. But in a weird way that was beneficial, because I could watch something, give a bunch of notes, speak on the phone. And he would go in and do it. Sometimes he would send me back a cut the same day. It was this constant ping pong. Usually, I'd watch a cut, and I'd say, "Hey, didn't Neil Gaiman say something about this? Hey, check Mark Gatiss' interview again. I think he said something about this. Oh, you know what? If you're going to use ... Instead of that clip, I'd rather .... If that's all we're going to see of that, let's just use this clip, or ... "

So it was just something where it was a different way of working from my other movies, and I think also a really good way of working, where it's just an ongoing process, like keep looking for bits of archives. Sometimes things would still kind of show up very late in the day, and you could incorporate them. So that was sort of amazing, as a great way of making it. Then even at the end of it, we had this concert. And it was like, "We have this whole concert. Let's finish this off as well, because this is like the greatest DVD extra of all time," like a 90-minute concert.

The final thing we did quite long after the fact, I asked Paul Trewartha, I said, "Let's kind of like give this kind of a bit of shape, so it can't just kind of disappear. We have this amazing kind of asset. We should finish this as a feature in its own right."

The movie is about two hours and 20 minutes. What was the cut that you had above that, that you're like, "I don't know how we're getting this any shorter."?

WRIGHT: Well, I think the assemble edit that I watched was nine hours long. And then the next-

Wait. I've got to pause there. That is the longest assemble edit anyone has ever told me, in terms of ... Sometimes I hear directors talking about their assembly cut was three hours, or three and a half hours. I've never heard nine hours.

WRIGHT: Well, I mean, there was hundreds of hours of interviews I imagine, and also kind of like, more than 50 years to cover. I think then I watched a four-hour cut, which is one that you could watch in kind of one sitting. But the thing is that with this, is like, if you were making a Beatles film or Bob Dylan, artists who were massive, then you could go to an HBO, saying, "We want to show this in two parts, like No Direction Home." But because it was Sparks, it's sort of like we need people to kind of watch this in one bit, so it needs to be a feature. So we all knew that, that's what we was aiming for is to make something that you could watch as a feature in one sitting.

Also, to be perfectly frank, I don't think we could have afforded to clear all of the archive for a four-hour version. So when people say, when I mention that in interviews, they say, "When are we going to get to see the four-hour version?" It's like, I think never because like, you can't afford ... It's so so much work and so much expense to clear archive. So we just wouldn't have been able to do it.

That said, on the Blu-ray, we did put a lot of the other footage on there. There's a lot of great stuff that's on the Blu-ray. There was something where, I did this slightly different approach when I was shooting, which I had Ron and Russell revisiting locations. They were really sweet. It was sort of the kind of thing you might see in a sort of BBC documentary.

There was a great Alan Yentob documentary about The Kinks, where he just took Ray Davies around their first concert venue and interviewed him. I did some things, where I took Ron and Russell to previous locations. They were really sweet and interesting things. But as soon as we started editing the documentary, that oral history momentum of having hundreds of talking heads, talking about the history of Sparks, you couldn't then just slow down and do this little vignette of going back to the beach or going back to their mum's shop. So those things kind of hit the cutting room floor pretty early. But it's like, save these because they don't fit in the feature, but we should save these as little vignettes. So we've put those all on the Blu-ray, and they're nice little kind of shorts in their own right.

When you are interviewing someone ... So say you're bringing in Neil Gaiman, Mike Myers, all the people you have. When you interview them, from the moment they sit down, do you sort of have an understanding, like whatever they say you can use? Or how does it work in terms of ... Do you then send them the footage and say, "I want to use this, this and this."?

WRIGHT: People are coming to talk about Sparks. It's not like you are doing a career thing about them. And if there's something that they said on camera that, I mean, say, "Hey, don't use that bit." But no. People sign a release, and they're here to talk about Sparks. So it didn't have to kind of sort of clear stuff with people.

I really enjoyed the little bits of Mike Myers in the movie, and there's a bit where he makes a joke about his mole and the three-quarter lens. I'm like, "Did he have to clear that with Mike?"

WRIGHT: I think maybe I did clear that one with Mike actually. Maybe actually, he's the one person that I did show him some bits, just to make sure he was cool with it. And to his credit, he was cool with it. He's got a sense of humor, obviously.

Is it true or not true that you made this documentary, purely to interview Mike Myers?

WRIGHT: No, that's not true, but I love Mike. And it's funny. We've been friends for a few years now. He obviously helped me with Baby Driver. He gave me the permission to use the Austin Powers mask. So I've known Mike for a little bit. So it's actually nice to kind of actually do something with him.

Bizarrely enough, I didn't see Ron and Russell for the whole of the press in the US, because of COVID. I was stuck in London. Sundance was virtual. South By Southwest was virtual. We did a million Zooms together. And then the one place that we were going to be the together to do press was London. We did a Q & A. And the one in-person Q & A with the three of us was in Sundance London

The night before we went to a restaurant in London, in Marylebone, a restaurant where we were sitting outside. I was sitting with Ron and Russ. It was like the first dinner I'd had with them since the last time I'd seen him in-person. Then as we were having dinner, Russell went, "Oh," and looked behind. And standing behind him, waiting to be recognized was Mike Meyers.

He just happened to be staying in the hotel where the restaurant was. He said, "I heard your voice." He never met Sparks before. I introduced Ron and Russell to Mike Meyers. Paul Myers' brother was there as well. So I got a photo of the five of us, which was just complete coincidence. What are the chances of the first time I've had dinner with Ron and Russell in over two years, that Mike Myers happens to walk by?

You've obviously traveled the world. What's the craziest place you've run into somebody that you know, the most unexpected place?

WRIGHT: Oh, my God, you're asking some good questions that I don't have answers for. That's a really ...

You know what I mean? Like you're in the middle of Ireland on the countryside, and you run into your childhood best friend. You know?

WRIGHT: I wish I had a good story about this. I have a good story about somebody else. I have the best version of the story. I can tell you that instead. Edward Woodward, who's in Hot Fuzz, is in Australia. I guess it's when he's shooting that film Breaker Morant. He's hiking with his wife and this other guy is walking towards them. And in Australia, you can see somebody coming a mile off. This guy comes up to him and holds Ed's hand and says, "Edward Woodward." And Ed Woodward says, "Oh, yeah. Nice to meet you." He goes, "What's your name?" And he goes, "I'm Edward Woodward." And he introduced himself as Edward Woodward to another Edward Woodward. So he wasn't coming up to say, "You are Edward Woodward." He was introducing himself, "I'm Edward Woodward." And he goes, "That's my name." So what are the chances in Australia in the Outback of two Edward Woodwards meeting? I don't have a story as good as that one.

Running into anyone in Australia in the Outback is ... The thing is huge.

WRIGHT: I do have a good story actually, when I was making Hot Fuzz. So flash back to when I was a teenager and I first was making films and amateur films. I was working in a supermarket as my Saturday job. Because I'd been in the local paper, because I'd won a competition on TV, I was in the local paper. There was another stocker who was in my brother's year at the supermarket. His joke, once I sort of ...

My Saturday job was working at a supermarket, but I had these amateur films and stuff. And this guy, Darren Curtis, his joke to me all the time is, I'd be stacking like cereals, and he'd come up behind me and goes, "Excuse me, are you the famous director, Edgar Wright?" That was his joke, whenever I was doing some sort of job at ... That was his running joke, to come up to me in the supermarket, saying, "Excuse me, are you the famous director Edgar Wright?"

So this is in like 1994, maybe not, 1991, '92. Cut to 2006, I'm shooting Hot Fuzz. We are doing a night shoot in the street with Simon and Nick. Back in my hometown, doing the film. I have not seen this guy since. And then tap, tap, tap on my shoulder, the same guy, Darren Curtis, goes, "Excuse me, are you the famous shelf-stacker Edgar Wright?" it was like he'd waited 15 years for the payoff of that joke. That's my story.

Also, that's a great story. That's just great.

WRIGHT: Shoutout to Darren Curtis, if you're listening.

When we spoke last time with Ron and Russell, I mentioned, did you make this doc so you could hear the music of Mai the Psychic Girl, because you had not heard it?

WRIGHT: Well, you know what? After you mentioned that in the last interview, I did mention it to them. They said they have it, but I still ... I mean, I'm actually seeing them tonight. I haven't been in Los Angeles, so I think I'm ... At a point where I can go over to their house, I think I'd like to listen to it with them. So yes, there is a possibility, but I still have not heard it yet. As far as I know as well, it hasn't been repurposed for other stuff either, because that sometimes happens. I think whatever they wrote for that for the musical still exists, and they didn't use it for anything else.

As you point out in the doc, they had a number of years in the early '90s, where they were working all the time, but not actually on an album, not on a record deal. In the doc, they talk about how they've written 850 songs. I forget the exact number, but do you think they have hundreds of songs or a hundred songs they've never released? Have you spoken to them about that?

WRIGHT: I'm sure there is a lot of stuff that they haven't released, because I don't think it's something where they look back. I know that after they did the album Balls in 2000, they had written another album. And they junked it and did Lil' Beethoven instead. So, I know that there's sometimes that they've written an album and said, "Hey, we should be doing something different. Let's kind of get rid of this."

I'm sure there is a lot of stuff. Because I think in that period, they kept on writing. But I think it's something where they just have an internal momentum, where they can't stop creating. I know that even this year, in between doing the press for this and Annette and getting ready to tour, I know that they've already written the next album. So I think they just don't stop. That's one of the things that is astonishing about them is I think that because they're ... They're in their 70s, but one of the things that I think has kept them going is they've never looked down on the pop song as an art form. Like some kind of like bands who are maybe, or artists who sort of like get older, sort of feel like their kind of previous work is beneath them, or just the idea of doing four-minute songs is somehow kind of simplistic, and they should be beyond that.

But I think Ron and Russell, I think what keeps them going is they're always trying to write the perfect Sparks song, or even the perfect pop song. Of course, along the way, they've written hundreds of perfect Sparks songs. But I think the thing that keeps them going is that this kind of this quest to make music and make the perfect Sparks pop song is never-ending. There's not too many bands that have written that many songs. I mean, it's just a huge number. I do wonder though, if at some point they're going to be like, "Okay, so we're retiring and here's 600 songs you've never heard."

I guess Prince was like that. Obviously, we're starting to hear some of the stuff from the vaults that ... I mean, it's an interesting thing, because I think sort of some people are just prolific like that. They can't stop creating. But then there are factors that come into it. I think there was a point with kind of Prince, where him and Warner Brothers fell out is because he was being over-productive. They were saying, "Oh, we don't need two double albums a year," which is where they kind of, I think, came to sort of blows eventually. But some people kind of just can't turn the tap off. They just keep creating. And it's a fascinating part of what Ron and Russell do, that Sparks is like a 9:00 to 5:00 job for them.

I've learned everything about them from the doc. I was going to make a joke. But one of the things that I really love about the doc-

WRIGHT: Maybe 10:000 to 6:00. Not 9:00 to 5:00.

Exactly. They have to go jogging in the morning first.

WRIGHT: Yeah. Yeah. I think it literally is like 10:30 till 6:00.

One of the things that I love about the doc is the way you interweave the animated sequences, the claymation, just the way you tell the story, using animation. How difficult was it to include that stuff, to get it into the doc? And where did the idea come from in terms of using animation?

WRIGHT: Well, they've done some animated videos in their time. And in fact, there was a really great one only a couple of years ago for the song, Edith Piaf Said It Better Than Me, that Joseph Wallace did, where he did a stop-motion animation video with a stuffed puppet of Ron and Russell.

The first bit of filming I did for the movie was the concert. I shot their concert in Kentish Town Forum in 2018. Joseph came to the gig, the animator, and he brought the puppets with him. I was like, "These have to be in the documentary." So that was the start of it. Then there was a couple of animators, but Joseph Wallace was the key one doing all the stop motion stuff. And then we brought in another guy, Greg McLeod, who had done this amazing bit of animation for Adam Buxton. If you look it up online, just look up the Tony Visconti, David Bowie, Brian Eno sketch by Adam Buxton. It's just a hilarious bit of animation.

Obviously as well, there are things within the archive, where .... Sorry, there are stories told in the documentary, where there is no archive. I just felt, because we had so much other great historical archive, that it'd be great to show animation for bits where there just was no... And then also, just because Ron and Russell are so visual and have a background, not just in filmmaking, because Russell studied at UCLA, but Ron studied graphic design. And it's been a big part of their ...

Obviously, their album covers are such a huge part of what they do. It just seemed like a no-brainer, to sort of... to incorporate lots of different styles of animation, cut-out, stop-motion, claymation, traditional line drawing, like a little manga sequence. That sequence was done by some of the animators from Scott Pilgrim. There's literally one bit, where it's like, "Hey, we don't have any footage for Mai the Psychic Girl project collapsing. Why don't we get some artists to do a manga strip for that?"

I don't think people realize is the importance of clearance and clearance issues in terms of making a documentary. I'm just curious, were there things that you wanted to include that you ran into, "We can't clear this. There's rights issues."?

WRIGHT: Not really. No, more the thing is like there were a couple ... Listen, the truth is, is that the clearance and the archive and the music is like a Herculean task, just mind-boggling. Kate Griffiths, who is the sort archive producer, and also Laura Richardson, who is one of the producers on the movie, and their whole team just did so much work, right up until the release of the film, dotting the Is and crossing the Ts. That's why you'll never see a four-hour cut. It's just like, that is so much work.

Anybody who's made a documentary archive knows what an incredible amount of work it is. Because they're coming from all over the world, those clips. It wasn't so much clips. There were some things that we just could not find. There were a couple of key TV appearances in America and the UK that had long been wiped. We were sort of maybe hoping that, you never know, somebody might find something in their attic. But there is a couple of ... I mean, luckily, there's so much other stuff, but I was maybe thinking a key TV appearance, like their first American Bandstand appearance, or their first appearance on this show called The Old Grey Whistle Test, that they might show up in the process. But sometimes those things are just gone. I mean, that's the thing that people just didn't understand back then is the value of keeping everything. You know? Lots of these TV companies said, "Hey, we haven't got room for these quarter-inch tapes. Let's wipe it."

I think about all the Johnny Carson episodes that are just gone.

WRIGHT: The BBC used to have a policy, which is now thankfully gone, where they were trying to kind of save space in the archive. So they decided with some comedy shows, to keep the first and the last episodes and wipe the rest. There's some shows, like Monte Python's Flying Circus, luckily, because they'd been sold to other the countries, all of those exist. There are Dr. Who episodes that got wiped. There are many, many episodes of Top of the Pops that got wiped. Peter Cook and Dudley Moore's show, Not only, But Also, there were three seasons of it. And there's only six episodes that remain, which is like a crime against comedy.

