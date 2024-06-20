The Big Picture Doug Liman hints at a potential Edge of Tomorrow sequel, acknowledging fan demand and Warner Bros. interest.

Tom Cruise has also reflected on the success of Edge of Tomorrow, highlighting his enjoyment on set.

While there is no official word on a sequel yet, fans can stay tuned for updates and continue to rewatch the original film.

The director of one of the most beloved sci-fi films ever just dropped an interesting new update regarding a potential sequel. While speaking with Total Film to promote his upcoming action comedy The Instigators (starring Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, and Hong Chau), Doug Liman revealed that a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow may not be hopeless. Fans have been clamoring for more Edge of Tomorrow since the first film premiered — now 10 years ago in 2014 — but aside from a few small updates here and there, it's been mostly quiet on that front. However, Liman did mention that if Warner Bros. were to ask him about it tomorrow, it would be far from the first time:

"I do think there's probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting for there to be a sequel. Road House — there's call for a sequel. Edge of Tomorrow, there's no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing it up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'"

While a second installment in the Edge of Tomorrow franchise might work better as a prequel, sci-fi fans will take whatever they can get at this point. However, it's one thing to say a movie is beloved and acclaimed and that people want more, but it's another thing to prove it. Edge of Tomorrow currently sits at a 91% rating from audiences and a 90% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, making it Liman's highest-rated movie. The film boasted a large reported budget of $178 million, but that didn't stop it from turning a major profit at the box office, earning $370 million worldwide which, when adjusted for inflation, is roughly $490 million.

Tom Cruise Is Proud of His Work on ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Close

Movie savant Tom Cruise recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Edge of Tomorrow, highlighting how much fun he had on set while also reminiscing on his work with Liman, Christopher McQuarrie, and Bill Paxton. It's funny to consider how much of a success Edge of Tomorrow has been for Cruise, considering Brad Pitt almost played the lead role in the film. It is well-regarded as one of Cruise's best movies, and his performance alongside co-star Emily Blunt is truly something to behold. Liman has also mentioned that coming back for a sequel would be an immensely high bar to jump, and one that runs the risk of hurting the first film's legacy if it goes poorly, something that legacy sequels have done too many times.

There has been no official word from Warner Bros. on an Edge of Tomorrow sequel. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Edge of Tomorrow on TNT.

WATCH ON TNT