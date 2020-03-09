Emily Blunt Still Hopes “Stars Will Align” for an ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel

News of a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow has lived, died, and repeated pretty much since Doug Liman‘s sci-fi flick hit theaters in 2014. Everyone involved is clearly game, but stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt stubbornly insist on continuing their great success and keep starring in other time-consuming blockbusters. Liman, meanwhile, has allegedly nailed the story down for the sequel after adding Matt Robinson (The Invention of Lying) to the mix, and while Blunt’s schedule still isn’t quite clear, the actress is more than down to reprise her role…someday.

“I think there’s an idea, that he says is great,” Blunt told IndieWire. “And he says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don’t know. I hope they do.”

Blunt starred in the first film as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, top soldier in humanity’s war against a seemingly unbeatable alien force known as Mimics. Cruise, playing against his usual role of “extremely fast man who whips ass”, co-stars as Major William Cage, a man without combat experience who finds himself trapped in a time loop, dying over and over again during the same battle.

“I absolutely adored it,” Blunt said of filming Edge of Tomorrow. “It broke my body in half, but I’d be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let’s see.”

“Let’s see” definitely sums up the vibe from every Edge of Tomorrow 2 update, unfortunately. I feel like in 2056 Doug Liman is gonna’ be like “I just hope Tom and his robot legs can find a little time and we can really get crackin’.” Blunt herself joked that both stars are going to need to be digitally de-aged by the time the sequel could possibly go into production.

“Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make another one It’s going to look a bit weird. We’ll have to do a real flashforward one…We’ll go full Irishman, it’ll be the Irishman version of Edge of Tomorrow. Who knows? I hope, I’m going to talk to Doug about it [at the A Quiet Place: Part II premiere].”

For more on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel, here is a look at Liman’s story-writing process with Robinson and producer Alison Winter.