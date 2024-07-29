The Big Picture Doug Liman emphasizes the difficulties of crafting a time-travel narrative for Edge of Tomorrow 2.

Liman maintains that a potential sequel will only happen if the story is worth telling, not just for financial gain.

Despite the challenges of time travel in storytelling, Liman, Tom Cruise, and Emily Blunt's care and pride in their work make a sequel a possibility.

When Edge of Tomorrow hit theaters in 2014, it quickly became a standout in the sci-fi action genre. With its innovative storytelling, exhilarating action sequences, and stellar performances by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film not only garnered critical acclaim but also developed a dedicated fanbase. The film’s clever use of a time loop premise, combined with its sharp script and dynamic direction by Doug Liman, set a new standard for high-concept blockbusters and left audiences clamoring for more.

Collider's Steve Weintraub recently had the opportunity to sit down with Liman, who was promoting his new film, The Instigators. During the interview, Weintraub couldn't resist asking Liman about the chances of a sequel to the critically acclaimed sci-fi action film. Liman's response was both candid and insightful, shedding light on the complexities of making a follow-up to such a beloved movie.

"I mean, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have never been more on top of their game than they are right now. I'd be crazy not to be trying to, you know, figure out how to make a sequel. So I am spending time trying to crack it. On the flip side, time travel's really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it's hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it."

Doug Liman Doesn't Want a Cash-Grab Sequel

That response highlighted the main hurdle in developing Edge of Tomorrow 2—the intricacies of time travel in storytelling. Liman's honesty about the difficulties of creating a compelling and coherent time-travel narrative shows his commitment to maintaining the high standards set by the original film, echoed by Weintraub who expressed his hope for a sequel but emphasized the importance of having a strong story.

Liman agreed wholeheartedly, stating, "Yeah, exactly. Like obviously the system would be like just go make [it] and it doesn't even matter because it's a sequel and it'll do a billion dollars. But like, because the movie is so popular and like I'm just—I would never do that. And Tom would never do that. Emily would never do that. Like we would only—we care way too much about, like, you know, we have too much pride in our work to ever take the easy bait."

While a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow is far from a sure thing, Liman's efforts to "crack it" are encouraging. Fans of the original film can take solace in knowing that if a follow-up does happen, it will be because the story is worth telling. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.