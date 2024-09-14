Edge of Tomorrow celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, and a decade later it's still a sci-fi standout. There are plenty of reasons for this: the high-octane action sequences composed by Doug Liman, the cast of Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, and the late, great Bill Paxton, and a unique take on both the time travel and alien invasion subgenres. Fans still beg for a sequel, but a potential follow-up has constantly run into delays, mainly due to Cruise's commitment to the Mission: Impossible franchise. But what some fans might not know is that Edge of Tomorrow is based on a novel. The Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka has the same basic premise as Edge of Tomorrow: a soldier participating in a war against an invading alien race is trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same day over and over. But there are some key differences in how the novel's story and the film's story play out, leading to a far more somber tale in All You Need Is Kill.

‘All You Need Is Kill’s Keiji Kiriya Is Different From Tom Cruise’s Cage in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

While Edge of Tomorrow focuses on Cruise's Major William Cage, All You Need Is Kill is the story of soldier Keiji Kiriya. The two enter the war in different ways: Cage is conscripted after one of his commanding officers believes him to be a coward since his job is public relations. Kiriya, on the other hand, is a lowly soldier who enters the field of battle and seemingly dies on his first mission...only to get stuck in a time loop. While Cage has to seek out the help of Blunt's Rita Vrataski to train in fighting the alien "Mimics", Kiriya starts becoming a better soldier via the loops he's stuck in. Due to his skill in wiping out the Mimics, Kiriya earns the nickname of "Killer Cage" at the end of All You Need Is Kill, which Edge of Tomorrow nods to by giving Cruise's character the surname of Cage.

‘All You Need Is Kill’ Has a Darker Ending Than ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

All You Need Is Kill does have a similar setup to Edge of Tomorrow, as Kiriya encounters Vrataski and learns that she was stuck in a loop similar to him, and the two plan to defeat the Mimics once and for all. All You Need Is Kill takes a darker turn, though. After Kiriya and Vrataski kill the Mimics, she reveals that due to their exposure to the Mimics, one of them has to die to close the time loop. Kiriya fatally wounds Vrataski and confesses his love for her as she dies; he even paints his exoskeleton blue to honor her memory.

Though the Edge of Tomorrow screenplay took a darker turn when it was first being developed, the creative team opted to take a lighter route, ending with Cage killing the Mimics and meeting with Vrataski. “I was always arguing it has to end on the helicopter,” Christopher McQuarrie, who contributed to the final script, said during an interview. “You have to be thrown back to wondering, ‘Did the movie even happen? Did any of this really happen?’ To that end, there were a million things you had to do with the writing and visually, to serve that ending. That presented a lot of challenges and debate for us. We really struggled to deliver what the movie needed to be emotionally."

‘All You Need Is Kill’ Has Been Adapted in Other Mediums

All You Need Is Kill didn't just inspired a hit movie in Edge of Tomorrow. 3 Arts Entertainment bought the film rights to All You Need Is Kill the same year it was published and hired Dante Harper to pen a spec script to shop to studios. Said script landed on the fabled Black List, drew the attention of Warner Bros. and the rest is history. However, it's also been adapted into two different comic books. In 2014, there was a manga adaptation courtesy of Takeshi Obata (Death Note), Ryōsuke Takeuchi, and Yoshitoshi Abe, to which VIZ Media bought the rights. Then, to coincide with the release of Edge of Tomorrow, an American comic book adaptation by Nick Mamatas and Lee Ferguson was published by VIZ.

Hiroshi Sakurazaka had his own unique influences for All You Need Is Kill: the video game phenomenon known as "respawning," when a player dies and reappears at a certain spot. "I thought about writing a story based not on the idea of a person playing a video game but on a hero being played over and over in a game. That seemed like a good model for a story to write," he told the Japan Times. Sakurazaka also also cited Groundhog Day as an influence, saying that he wanted to do something unique with the time loop. Given that his work inspired a feature film and two different comic adaptations, Sakurazaka more than succeeded.

