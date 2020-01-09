‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Writer Christopher McQuarrie Shares Delightful New Trivia

Longtime Tom Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two Mission: Impossible films and is currently at work on a third, shared some trivia about the 2014 sci-fi action thriller Edge of Tomorrow with fans on Twitter. McQuarrie wrote the screenplay for the film, which starred Cruise as a reluctant hero in a futuristic war with alien invaders who have the ability to rewind time like a bunch of NFL referees.

McQuarrie offers a number of interesting tidbits about the production of the film, which underperformed at the box office but was a hit with critics and has developed a cult following on video. (And if we’re being totally honest, it’s one of the best movies of Cruise’s career.) Some of the more eye-catching facts include the revelation that the script was totally rewritten a month before shooting, and that Bill Paxton collaborated with McQuarrie to come up with his character’s dialogue. Also, Cruise apparently calculated exactly how much time it took to get him and his co-stars in and out of their complicated mechanical rigs, and trained the crew to shave the time down to a manageable 3 minutes so bathroom breaks wouldn’t eat up an entire hour. Efficient, Mr. Cruise!

You can check out the entire thread below.

Fun fact: All of the scenes set in that room had to be shot in one day. Each angle has a particular inherent emotion (pressure, power, information, purpose) which determined blocking. The actors knew where to stand based on what emotion they needed to convey moment by moment. https://t.co/8jXbFJHJDx — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 8, 2020

On the first day, it took 20 minutes for the crew to get Tom in and out of his suit. He quickly calculated that a bathroom break would consume 45 minutes of shooting time. He drilled the team until they could get all of the actors in their suits in under three minutes. https://t.co/nyImDlQzIY — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020

The script was a page one rewrite starting four weeks before principal photography. Scenes were written in schedule order so there would always be enough pages to keep shooting. https://t.co/M90fAfQBwe — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020

Doug Liman went back and reshot this scene numerous times. Because the entire film, with the exception of the trailer park, was shot at Leavesden studios (even the beach), Doug could revisit scenes and tweak them at will. In this respect, we were all Cage. https://t.co/2zSZ1HZUid — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020

Yes. That outline was also thrown out. https://t.co/tnKUOBhFSs — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020

I dearly loved Bill and hold working with him to be among my fondest memories on this film. He would come to my office and we’d swap quotes of military leaders we’d read the night before. These conversations led to the writing of his monologue. https://t.co/PKuzt76Rs0 — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020

It was a warm-up lap for Rogue Nation. https://t.co/Sr9IpStSEO — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) January 9, 2020