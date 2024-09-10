Edge of Tomorrow, marketed with the tagline "Live. Die. Repeat." is one of the most engaging and inventive sci-fi films in recent memory. Directed by Doug Liman and headlined by Hollywood superstars, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the movie not only exemplifies the best traits of a premier action movie but adds a creative twist that makes it feel wholly unique from others in the genre. Loosely based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka's light novel titled All You Need Is Kill, the action blockbuster combines aliens, military warfare, and even Groundhog Day-style time travel into one non-stop cinematic thrill ride. Since its release in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow has received acclaim for its creative storytelling and exceptional action sequences, with fans (and even the studio) clamoring with hope for a sequel. After a hiatus from streaming services, Edge of Tomorrow has found a new home on Netflix, making it the perfect time to recap all the living, dying, and repeating that take place in this unique sci-fi movie.

Tom Cruise Gets Trapped in a Time Loop During an Alien Invasion

Edge of Tomorrow paints a dismal picture for humanity after an alien race known as "Mimics" descend on the planet, effectively conquering continental Europe. Despite forming a strong united front, the human race continues to face defeat after defeat against these seemingly insurmountable foes, who appear to have every tactical advantage over humankind. Even when equipped with powered mech-suits, it appears that humans stand little chance of winning against the swarming hordes of Mimics, having lost all but one of their major battles.

The movie follows Major William Cage (Cruise), a public affairs officer without combat experience, who is assigned to the front lines of humanity's major invasion force set to descend on France. Under the command of Master Sergeant Farell (Bill Paxton), Willaim joins a motley crew known as the J-Squad. However, when the invasion forces land on a French beach, they are ambushed and slaughtered by swarms of Mimics. Shortly after witnessing the deaths of his fellow squad members, William is also mortally injured, though he is able to use a mine to take down a larger "Alpha" mimic along with him. But after being covered in the Alpha Mimic's blood, William awakens after his death and finds himself stuck in a time loop; one that repeats every time he dies.

William Gets Trained by the Angel of Verdun

Close

Though initially confused and perplexed, William soon uses his newfound ability to his advantage. With each invasion attempt, William learns more about the Mimic's strategies and is able to survive longer each time around, playing war like a video game with some utterly entertaining, and at times, comedic action sequences. But despite his rapidly strengthening skills and prophetic knowledge of the battlefield, he alone is unable to make a considerable change in humanity's destiny. However, William discovers an unlikely yet fortuitous connection when he meets Rita Vrataski (Blunt), a famous soldier known as the "Angel of Verdun" for her actions on the battlefield. William learns that Rita also had the ability to reset time, which enabled her to achieve victory at Verdun but has since lost the power due to a blood transfusion.

Rita reveals to William that the reason that humanity has been so outclassed and outmaneuvered is because the Omega Mimic restarts the timeline after every defeat. The Mimics are a type of superorganism controlled by a single, enormous "Omega" Mimic, so each time an Alpha Mimic is killed— like the one William blew up when he got this power— the Omega resets the timeline and adjusts its strategy in order to win. Hopeful because of William's ability, Rita trains the inexperienced soldier as they push further and further into mainland Europe with each timeline reset, as they desperately search for the Omega mimic.

How Long Is William in the Time Loop?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As the film progresses, William's skills as a soldier increase exponentially as he eventually becomes a practically invulnerable super soldier thanks to his prescient knowledge of the battlefield. Even as the viewers see his skills improve, the movie remains vague about the exact timeframe of William's constant resets, keeping the audience in the dark about the exact number of times he's died and repeated the day. But despite being a nebulous number, it's clear that William has repeated the day ad nauseam to the point that his predictions are eerily precise. William develops a strong connection with Rita, one that is tragically impossible to reciprocate as he's the only one who remembers each day. However, despite the one-sided memory of their relationship, Rita is also the only person in the world who can empathize with the power — and burden — placed on William's shoulders.

Eventually, William and Rita enact a plan using a prototype transponder to locate the Omega, which is hiding underneath the Louvre. However, William is injured in the escape and given a blood transfusion, removing his power — making this attempt their last chance. William, Rita, and the J-Squad fly to Paris and are able to make their way to the Omega Mimic. After the J-Squad sacrifices themselves, Rita and William make their way to the Omega before the former is killed by a Mimic. Despite being mortally wounded, William is able to drop several explosives to kill the Omega, ending the Mimic invasion with one fatal blow.

What Happens After Cage Blows Up the Omega Mimic?

Image via Warner Bros.

Even after all the twists and turns in the movie thus far, Edge of Tomorrow drops one final unexpected revelation at the end of the movie. After killing the Omega, William wakes back up in the past, on the morning before he's assigned to the J-Squad. It's revealed that the Mimics all died after a mysterious surge of energy in Paris, ending the war that had been plaguing humanity. Though the specific details of the Omega's powers are unclear, William was able to use the time reset one more time after he's covered in the Omega Mimic's blood during their final confrontation, consistent with how he gained the ability from an Alpha in the first place.

William seeks out Rita in a meeting reminiscent of their first interaction, and while she doesn't recognize him, it's clear that the once-cowardly soldier remembers all the days he's lived and repeated in order to win the war. Edge of Tomorrow ends on a victorious and happy note that tightly wraps up the story, though there are some unanswered questions left in the air after the movie ends. Where did the Mimics come from? Can William still use the time reset ability? Will more Mimics invade Earth? But these uncertainties may be the audience's best hope for a future sequel. Until then, it's nice to see the movie conclusively end this narrative journey, allowing William to simply live his days, without being forced to die and repeat.

