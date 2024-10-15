Edge of Tomorrow fans rejoiced when it was announced that the film would begin streaming on Netflix just a few months ago, but now things are looking much more grim. Netflix revealed that the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt-led sci-fi epic would be departing the platform on November 6 with no new streaming home in sight. Edge of Tomorrow also had a nice run in the Netflix Top 10 once it debuted on the platform, climbing into the top three, but was phased out by newer arrivals a few weeks after release. The film follows Cage (Cruise), a soldier who is stuck reliving the same day over and over again that resets every time he dies. It currently sits at a 91% score from critics and a 90% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Edge of Tomorrow is based on the novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, and John-Henry and Jez Butterworth worked with Christopher McQuarrie to write the screenplay, with Doug Liman directing. McQuarrie has worked with Cruise on a plethora of other projects, including the last three Mission: Impossible movies, and 2012's Jack Reacher, another movie which will be leaving Netflix soon. McQuarrie has also been tapped to direct the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Liman has been busy in 2024, already directing Road House (Jake Gyllenhaal) and The Instigators (Matt Damon, Casey Affleck). He worked with Cruise again after Edge of Tomorrow on American Made, the 2017 true-crime thriller which also stars Jesse Plemons, and the two will reunite on an untitled project which aims to be the first movie to actually film in outer space.

What’s Popular To Watch on Netflix Right Now?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die recently began streaming on Netflix and immediately jumped to the top of the charts, narrowly beating out the Netflix Original Movie, Lonely Planet, which stars Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Pixels, the 2015 Adam Sandler comedy flick, was also recently added and has jumped into the Netflix Top 10, along with Scream (2022) and A Quiet Place: Part 2, another Emily Blunt film which she stars in with her husband, John Krasinski.

Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, and was written by Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Doug Liman. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix before it leaves the platform on November 6.

WATCH ON NETFLIX