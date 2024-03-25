The Big Picture Edge of Tomorrow almost starred Brad Pitt, but Tom Cruise ended up being the perfect choice for the lead role.

The lengthy shooting schedule of the film saw the director and cast facing challenges, including reshoots and intense fight sequences that caused injuries.

Despite behind-the-scenes struggles, Edge of Tomorrow remains a science fiction success worth watching even a decade later.

Edge of Tomorrow is a movie that continues to impress a decade after its release. It carries some impressive star power in the form of Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and boasts one of the more inventive premises for a science fiction story. When a race of alien invaders attacks the Earth, Major David Cage (Cruise) is conscripted into fighting said aliens. But during the fight, he is coated in alien biomatter that allows him to relive that same day whenever he dies. While Cage uses his newfound ability to try and turn the tide of the war, the behind-the-scenes work of shooting Edge of Tomorrow dwarfed any conflict on the big screen. Those issues included rewrites, a different choice for the leading man, and a stressful shooting schedule.

'Edge of Tomorrow' Almost Starred Brad Pitt Instead of Tom Cruise

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Edge of Tomorrow traces its origins back to the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill, which was optioned by 3 Arts Entertainment shortly after VIZ published the English language translation. Shortly after this, Dante Harper was tapped to pen the script. But when Cruise and director Doug Liman boarded Edge of Tomorrow, other screenwriters ended up re-working Harper's script. Those writers included Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (Star Trek), and Simon Kinberg (who previously wrote the Liman-directed Jumper). The final version of Edge of Tomorrow comes courtesy of Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and Christopher McQuarrie — but even then it wasn't easy, as McQuarrie struggled with the ending scene.

Thankfully, Cruise had a solution for him: lean into the comedy of it all. After all, there's something darkly humorous about a man who's constantly dying in pursuit of saving the world — Cruise even compared it to Wile E. Coyote! "We really struggled to deliver what the movie needed to be emotionally. I know the ending was somewhat controversial, with some people who didn’t like it. I think the only way to make those people happy would to end the movie in a way that wasn’t happy. We weren’t interested in doing that. It needed to end in a way that wasn’t harsh,” McQuarrie told Film School Rejects following Edge of Tomorrow's release.

But Edge of Tomorrow could have turned out far differently because Warner Bros wanted Brad Pitt in the lead role. Pitt ultimately declined, leaving Warner Bros to go to Cruise as its next choice. The result delivered Edge of Tomorrow in its final form, and nearly all parties involved reaped the reward. Cruise and McQuarrie, who'd previously worked together, went on to collaborate on the recent run of Mission: Impossible films. Cruise also recently struck a deal with Warner Bros. to star in and produce films for the studio.

Related Why Haven’t We Gotten an 'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel? Please, Christopher McQuarrie, give Tom Cruise some time off from 'Mission: Impossible' so he can slay mimics once again!

'Edge of Tomorrow' Had a Lengthy Shooting Schedule

Close

Even with a completed script and the right cast, Edge of Tomorrow still had some issues while filming. Part of that was due to Liman's approach to filming, which saw him overrun budgets and butt heads with his talent. The Los Angeles Times ran an interview with Liman, where he recalled an interaction with Blunt that left everyone on set shocked. "I was a little under pressure and I snapped...And Emily said, 'Easy, I've never made a movie like this before!' I fired back, 'Well, neither have I!'" Liman said. "My producer Erwin Stoff told me later it was the most incredible thing he'd ever heard anyone say: The director telling the stars of the movie that, basically, he had no idea what he was doing."

Even with Liman admitting that he may have been in over his head, his choices while filming would have directors of all stripes scratching their heads. On the second day of filming, he wanted to reshoot everything from the first day. That was nothing compared to filming an intense fight sequence on a beach set, which marks the point of the film where Cage is locked into the time loop. This shoot, which was planned for two weeks, ended up lasting three whole months — and put the actors through hell, with Blunt almost breaking her nose during a stunt. Despite this, she praised Liman for his "refreshing" honesty. "He has no filter when it comes to being honest,...you can waste so much time with politeness and diplomacy on set. That's what's so refreshing about Doug. He's honest when he's not happy with something and very honest when he is happy with something. He's confident enough to try anything and carve out new space for every moment that is in the movie." Blunt told the Los Angeles Times.

Looking at all the behind-the-scenes struggles, from the constant rewrites to the long shooting schedule, it's a miracle that Edge of Tomorrow managed to be both a critical and commercial success. But the end result delivered a science fiction spectacle that's still worth a watch 10 years later.

Edge of Tomorrow is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+