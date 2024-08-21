The Big Picture Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is finally coming to Netflix on August 7 after being absent from streaming services.

The film has high scores from both critics and general audiences, and is based on a novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with a screenplay by Christopher McQuarrie.

Director Doug Liman has expressed interest in a sequel, so fans are hopeful for more time-loop alien invasion action in the future.

One of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time, which many fans are still anxiously awaiting a sequel, has found a new streaming home. Edge of Tomorrow, the 2014 time-travel alien invasion movie starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting August 7. Edge of Tomorrow has made several runs on different platforms like Max and Paramount+ over the last few years, but has been noticeably absent from any streaming service of late. Now, fans can rest easy knowing that not only is Edge of Tomorrow coming back to streaming, but it's landing on the most popular platform. In addition to Cruise and Blunt, the film also stars Brendan Gleeson and Bill Paxton, and currently sits at incredibly high scores of 91% from critics and 90% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Edge of Tomorrow is based on the novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and was written for the screen by Christopher McQuarrie with contributions from Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. McQuarrie and Cruise are veteran movie partners, first working together in 2008 on Valkyrie and now pairing together on nearly every one of Cruise's most recent movies, including Mission Impossible 5,6, and 7, Top Gun: Maverick, and even Jack Reacher. Doug Liman directed Edge of Tomorrow, and his most recent work came with two 2024 films: The Instigators starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, and Road House, the legacy sequel to the Patrick Swayze classic which stars Jake Gyllenhaal. Liman has mentioned several times he's ready to get to work on a sequel if they can get the idea right, so here's hoping inspiration strikes him and his writing team soon.

What Are the Best Things To Watch on Netflix?

The recently added Netflix Original movie, The Union, starring Mark Wahlberg and Haley Berry, has been dominating the Netflix charts since its premiere, with the poorly-rated Emoji Movie also climbing up the top 10 since its premiere several weeks ago. One of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has also been enjoying success on Netflix, with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's classroom comedy, Night School, also making waves on the platform now six years after release.

Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and was written by Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Doug Liman. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Edge of Tomorrow on Netflix starting August 7.