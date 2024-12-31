Tom Cruise's (seemingly) final Mission Impossible film will premiere next summer with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, but before then, you can tide yourself over with one of his most impossible missions. The science fiction time-loop thriller Edge of Tomorrow is coming to Prime Video. It will debut on the streamer on January 1, 2025.

Edge of Tomorrow is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill, by Yoshitoshi Abe. Director Doug Liman (Swingers, The Bourne Identity) injects a great deal of humor into the film, as Cruise's initially unsympathetic character is horribly killed in a number of ways. The film was written by frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie and by brotherly writing duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari). The film also established co-star Emily Blunt as an action powerhouse; then known largely for romantic or comedy roles, Blunt trained for three months to master her character's physicality.

What Is 'Edge of Tomorrow' About?

The film is set in the year 2020, when a race of amorphous aliens known as Mimics have conquered continental Europe. A global military alliance, the Global Defense Force, has been assembled to take on the alien menace. When cowardly public affairs officer William Cage (Cruise) attempts to blackmail General Brigham (Brendan Gleeson) into avoiding a combat reporting position, he's instead busted down to infantry and sent to the front lines, under the command of hard-boiled Master Sergeant Farell (Bill Paxton). On his first mission, a mech-suited Cage gets slaughtered - but not before he's bathed in the blood of a Mimic, which is the source of their bizarre time-manipulation powers. He wakes up alive on the day before he's killed, and finds that he's stuck in a Groundhog Day-style time loop. He eventually meets war hero Rita Vrataski (Blunt), who reveals that she too was stuck in a time loop after a similar incident, but has since lost that ability. Together, they formulate a plan to end the threat of the Mimics once and for all.

Edge of Tomorrow was warmly greeted by critics, but its box office gross was a letdown; it earned $370.5 million USD on a $178 million budget. Some blamed the film's title, as Liman wanted to title the film Live. Die. Repeat., which was instead used as its tagline. However, Liman, Cruise, and Blunt still intend to produce a sequel.

Edge of Tomorrow will stream on Prime Video starting January 1, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

