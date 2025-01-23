Tom Cruise is no stranger to high-octane blockbusters, but one of his most daring ventures into sci-fi brilliance has quietly left its mark as a modern classic. Edge of Tomorrow, also known as Live Die Repeat, has long been hailed as one of the finest sci-fi films of the 21st century, with an impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes score. However, time seems to have run out for the cult hit, which is painfully ironic, given its plot.

Fans of the movie have about a week left to catch the film — in which Cruise stars as Major William “Bill” Cage, a PR officer forced to relive the same brutal day repeatedly after dying in combat against alien invaders — before it leaves Prime Video. Directed by Doug Liman, the film also starred an electrifying Emily Blunt as Rita Vrataski, aka the “Angel of Verdun,” a battle-hardened warrior who trains Cage to become humanity's last hope.

Will We See 'Edge of Tomorrow 2'?

Image via Warner Bros.

Well, we all hope so. Last year, Collider's Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down with Liman, who was promoting his new film, The Instigators, and took the opportunity to ask the director what the odds were of seeing a sequel:

"I mean, Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise have never been more on top of their game than they are right now. I'd be crazy not to be trying to, you know, figure out how to make a sequel. So I am spending time trying to crack it. On the flip side, time travel's really tough. Like really, really tough. All you have to do is develop a movie with time travel to come to the conclusion that humans will never travel through time because it's hard to figure out a third act in a movie with time travel. So I know for a fact humans are never going to travel through time but I am trying to crack it."

Weintraub added that he was hoping for a sequel but noted that it would need to have a strong story, to which Liman agreed, adding: "Yeah, exactly. Like obviously the system would be like just go make [it] and it doesn't even matter because it's a sequel and it'll do a billion dollars. But like, because the movie is so popular and like I'm just—I would never do that. And Tom would never do that. Emily would never do that. Like we would only—we care way too much about, like, you know, we have too much pride in our work to ever take the easy bait."

Edge of Tomorrow leaves Prime on January 31.