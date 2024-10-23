One of the biggest streaming gut punches came recently when it was revealed that Edge of Tomorrow would leave Netflix on November 5 after spending less than two months on the platform. At the time of its departure announcement, Edge of Tomorrow had no new streaming home in sight, but Tubi, the free streaming service, just announced that the film will be available the day after it leaves Netflix, on November 6. Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt and tells the story of a soldier fighting aliens who is forced to relive the same day over and over again as it restarts every time he dies. The film currently sits at a 91% rating from critics and a 90% score from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Edge of Tomorrow was written by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez and John Henry-Butterworth, and directed by Doug Liman. McQuarrie has worked with Tom Cruise on a plethora of other projects, including the last three Mission: Impossible movies which he wrote and directed. This trend will also continue as McQuarrie has been tapped to write and direct the next Mission: Impossible movie, which is due in theaters on May 23, 2025. McQuarrie also wrote the script for Top Gun: Maverick, which Joseph Kosinski came on board to direct, and he also penned the screenplay for The Mummy, the divisive Cruise-led 2017 supernatural horror film that also stars Russell Crowe. The two also worked together in 2012 and 2013 on Jack Reacher and Oblivion; the former is also set to depart Netflix at the end of the month and the latter is not available to stream anywhere.

Tom Cruise, Doug Liman, and Christopher McQuarrie Will Reunite on a New Project

In perhaps one of the most daring and ambitious filmmaking ventures of all-time, Cruise will team up with director Doug Liman and screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie for an untitled space sci-fi film which aims to be the first movie to ever film in outer space. Liman recently sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub and revealed he still wanted to do the movie but that no filming start date had officially been set. Cruise will also receive a writing credit for the film along with P.J. van Sandwijk.

Edge of Tomorrow In a future Earth besieged by alien invaders, an untested officer finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the same brutal battle repeatedly. As he learns from each experience, he partners with a skilled warrior to alter the course of the conflict and humanity's fate. Director Doug Liman Runtime 1h 53m Writers John-Henry Butterworth , Christopher McQuarrie , Jez Butterworth Studio Budget 178 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

