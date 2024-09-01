A sequel to the hit Showtime medical drama, Nurse Jackie, was commissioned into development last year alongside fellow Showtime success, Weeds. While we are still a ways away before the blonde pixie cut-loving nurse can return to our screens, the show's star Edie Falco, who will return for the sequel, recently weighed in on why now is the perfect time to bring back the show about a decade later. Falco is currently the only star from the series attached to the sequel where she will equally function behind the scenes as an executive producer.

Since the curtains came down on Nurse Jackie in 2015, in what was a shocking finale, Falco has remained booked and busy. She recently appeared in the long-awaited Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (with her character General Frances Ardmore set to appear in the next film, Avatar: Fire and Ash), as well as a handful of TV shows including Law & Order: True Crime, Tommy, and Bupkis. She will next be seen in the indie comedy, I'll Be Right There, coming to theaters this fall.

The Emmy-winning actress recently sat down for an interview with ScreenRant to discuss her upcoming movie, where she also spared some thoughts regarding the sequel series. Falco explained the pertinence of Nurse Jackie's story with regard to the deepening mental health and addiction crisis that continues to plague America. Highlighting the importance of the use of entertainment to create awareness of the dangers of drug abuse, she said:

"Oh, gosh, I feel like I should have a more pertinent answer for that. [Chuckles] I think we're in danger, as a culture. People are largely unhappy, there's a lot of mental health issues going around right now, and the use of drugs is an ever present topic. I don't think there's ever not a right time to be talking about it. It's real, and it's dangerous, and it's heartbreaking. And I think Nurse Jackie did a fair amount of exploration of all that stuff, and I'm hoping that that's what will, at least partially, continue. It's in a lot of people's lives, and I think they probably want — at least, from the comments I've heard, they're finding some comfort in seeing it portrayed out in front of them, to realize they're not the only ones going through whatever hell it is they're going through in regard to opioids and the like."

'Nurse Jackie' Was Acclaimed For Its Portrayal of Addiction

Image via Showtime

Nurse Jackie followed Jackie Peyton (Falco) an emergency department nurse at All Saints' Hospital who herself was constantly at risk of needing emergency care due to her own drug addiction. The effects of Jackie's drug problem were apparent in her personal life, which got increasingly complicated as the show progressed. The show was a ratings and critical hit for Showtime, airing for seven Seasons between 2009 and 2015.

Nurse Jackie received a whopping 24 Primetime Emmy Award nominations with 6 of those going to Falco for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She won the tightly-contested category in 2010. The Season 7 finale ended with Jackie collapsing on the hospital floor after overdosing on heroin. The sequel headed for Prime Video will pick up 10 years after that near-death experience, following Jackie in the present time as she is dealing with the consequences of her actions, including losing her nursing license.

Stay tuned to Collider for more and stream previous seasons of Nurse Jackie on Prime Video.

Nurse Jackie A drug-addicted nurse struggles to find a balance between the demands of her frenetic job at a New York City hospital and an array of personal dramas. Release Date June 8, 2009 Cast Edie Falco , Paul Schulze , Peter Facinelli , Dominic Fumusa , Anna Deavere Smith , Betty Gilpin Main Genre Drama Seasons 7 Studio Showtime

Watch on Prime Video