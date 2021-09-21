Alan Taylor, director of the upcoming The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, revealed in a recent interview that the movie once included a scene seeing a return of Edie Falco reprising her role as Tony's wife Carmela. This scene, however, did not make the final cut in the movie set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1.

In an interview with New Musical Express, Taylor was asked if he had spoken with Falco about the movie, which he responded by saying:

"Yes, not to give away too much but, when you make a movie you’re not exactly sure the final shape it’s going to be and we, believe it or not, shot a few things that included other cast members. We had Edie come in and she dressed up as Carmela and we shot something with her and it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again. She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life. I think Frances McDormand is like that and Edie Falco has that same quality of being like a solid, good, sane person. It was good to see her again."

Taylor went on to talk about the difficulty the team had in deciding on how to start the film, with an appearance from Carmela being one of the options: "There was some confusion as to how best launch the movie. How to start the movie. So we tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea."

Taylor, known for directing a number of episodes of The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Mad Men, will be once again sitting in the director's chair to tell the story of the iconic television character Tony Soprano's teenage years. Michael Gandolfini plays the role of Tony, filling the role once inhabited by his late great father, James Gandolfini. Our review of the film by Matt Goldberg says that it is "a great gangster story, but like The Sopranos, it’s great because it manages to bend the genre to its own ends and interrogate the myths of masculinity, individuality, and nationality we use to prop up our own desires." The film will also star Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga.

The Many Saints of Newark premieres in theaters on October 1. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max for 30 days starting the same day.

