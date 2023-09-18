The Big Picture Nickelodeon and the Editor's Guild ratified a new deal, avoiding the guild joining SAG-AFTRA and WGA on picket lines.

The Guild showed solidarity with industry workers and achieved a contract they are proud of, including a wage increase.

As negotiations resume between WGA and AMPTP, the Nickelodeon deal brings hope for progress in the industry.

The Editor’s Guild and Nickelodeon have ratified a new deal. This four-year contract was ratified unanimously on September 14 by the approximately 70 members who work in post-production so the Editor’s Guild would avoid joining SAG-AFTRA and the WGA on the picket lines. Nickelodeon’s contract expired on February 28, so the new agreement will retroactively take effect dating back to March.

As the WGA enters 140 days on strike and with SAG-AFTRA’s strike at day 67, this deal between the Editor’s Guild and Nickelodeon is a small win in an industry that’s hurting. The Guild was apparent in their negotiations that they were willing to strike with their fellow industry workers, which helped negotiations move faster. One of the significant benefits won was a wage increase from 9% to 70% over the next year, and the deal concluded after six months of negotiations. The most recent messages sent out by the Animation Guild, whose contract is up next year, and the IATSE also seemed to help fast-forward negotiations. There have also been discussions to add animation writers to the WGA once the current strike is over.

A Small but Needed Win

The head of the Editor’s Guild, Cathy Repola, told Deadline her delight that the agreement was settled, saying, “Witnessing this kind of solidarity throughout this challenging process was awe-inspiring. It was such an honor for our team to represent them and to help them achieve a contract they are proud of. The negotiating committee needs to be commended, they spoke with a single voice and a single vision and vowed that no one would be left behind. In the end, nobody was.”

Image via Nickelodeon

A Critical Week of Negotiations

The WGA sent a memo to its members that they are scheduled to resume talks with the AMPTP on Wednesday. The memo stated, “You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating, but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We’ll reach out again when there is something of significance to report. In the meantime, please continue to demonstrate your commitment and unity by coming out to the picket lines – for yourselves and fellow writers, SAG-AFTRA, other unions’ members, and all those in our community who are impacted by the strikes.” There are no set dates for SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP to resume negotiations.

As negotiations are soon restarting between the WGA and the AMPTP this week, the Nickelodeon and the Editor’s Guild contract ratification is a small glimmer of hope that perhaps more progress will be made.