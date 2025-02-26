Director Edward Berger made waves with his Oscar-nominated film Conclave, following the mystery behind a secretive process to select a new pope. Now, he is getting ready to work on his next film, but this one will be based on a real-life thriller. Berger is set to direct a film from Amazon MGM Studios and United Artists based on the story of Evan Gershkovich, according to Deadline. Gershkovich is reporter for the Wall Street Journal who was imprisoned in Russia on false espionage charges, and his harrowing story will likely make for an intriguing film.

No casting has been announced for the film yet, but the project will reportedly be based on the memoir Gershkovich is writing about his experiences. The reporter spent seven years as a Moscow-based correspondent for the Journal, reporting on a variety of topics related to Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In March 2023, Gershkovich was arrested by Russian agents and charged with espionage — the first time since the Cold War that a U.S. reporter had been arrested for spying. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but released in August 2024 as part of a prisoner exchange.

Berger will direct the film from a script by David Weil. The film will be produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists alongside Amy Pascal, marking a notable tentpole for Stuber after he revived UA under Amazon in 2024. Gershkovich himself is set to executive produce the film alongside his mother, Ella Millman, who is reportedly working on her own book.

'Conclave' is Highly Acclaimed