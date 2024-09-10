It's been a while since we've last seen Edward Burns on the big screen. Fans of the actor have a lot to celebrate, however, as he's on a brand-new project called Millers in Marriage that's making waves at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. During a chat about the movie with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Burns took the opportunity to tease another project that we'll be able to see him in soon. During the interview, Burns told Nemiroff that he's very excited about Finnegan's Foursome, a comedy that he directed with a slightly dark twist which wrapped filming in Ireland just a couple of weeks ago. He then proceeded to reveal a full synopsis of the project, which is all about golf, difficult family relationships, and regrets:

"It was really a special experience. It's the story of an Irish American family whose father was an Irish-born golf professional, moved to the States in the ‘50s, he was a teaching pro, and the family has an annual golf outing called the Finnegan Foursome that they play every year. It is a comedy, but the patriarch, our golf pro, has a heart attack on the tee box when his grandson hits a hole-in-one and everybody's celebrating. His wish is to have his ashes brought back to Ireland to be distributed at the family farm where he grew up, the beach where he proposed to their mother, and his two favorite golf courses in Ireland, and he wants the tournament to continue on without him."

Burns added that Finnegan's Foursome will pair him up with Brian d'Arcy James, and they'll be the Finnegan brothers. According to Burns, d'Arcy James "is so funny" in the movie, and one aspect that makes the story a bit funnier is that the patriarch’s kids are not as into golf as their father was. He said: "The whole thing is about, like, given that he was a golf pro and neither one of his sons had his swing, we have different feelings about our father and how he felt about the fact that we weren't as good as he was."

How Do You Make a Non-Golfer Look Like a Pro?

Image via TNT

Burns also revealed to Collider that Erica Hernández will play his niece, and he had a lot of praise for her talent, saying that "she’s a great actress, super funny, and she has a scene where she has to sing 'The Parting Glass.' She’s got a great voice but could not play golf, so she had to do pretty extensive training." As we all know, it takes years for a talented golf player to peak, and they had to make Hernández look like a pretty great player through the magic of cinema:

"What we did with her was we got her a golf pro and were like, 'Don't let her hit a ball. Learn how to properly swing.' And she had some dance training. So we looked at it like, if you're gonna learn how to fight for a film, you would not get in the ring and actually make contact; you'd first learn proper movement. So we did that, and her swing looks gorgeous."

Since Finnegan's Foursome has just wrapped filming, further details like trailers and a release date are yet to be revealed. Stick with Collider to find out more about the sports comedy as well as more news out of TIFF.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting Sponsor Range Rover Sport as well as supporting sponsors Peoples Group financial services, poppi soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.