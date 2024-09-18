Reflecting on his time on Saving Private Ryan, Edward Burns shared some of the best advice and insights he learned, during an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival. Burns, who portrayed Private Reiben in the 1998 Steven Spielberg-directed war epic, revealed the profound impact that the experience had on him as both an actor and director. He credited Spielberg and co-star Tom Hanks for shaping his professional approach, praising them for their mentorship during the filming process. Burns recounted a valuable lesson he learned from Spielberg on set, particularly about how the director allowed actors space to interpret their characters without immediate interference.

“We worked for about a week before Steven gave any of us any notes. We were all convinced that we were gonna get fired because he must hate us — why isn’t he giving us any notes?”

However, Spielberg later clarified that he trusted the cast to come prepared, which changed Burns' own directorial philosophy. “He said, ‘I cast you guys for a reason. I assume you’re gonna show up to work prepared, and I don’t wanna get in your way,’” Burns recalled. Spielberg's philosophy has stuck with Burns, influencing how he directs his actors today. Burns now believes in allowing performers three takes before offering any feedback, especially in ensemble pieces. “People warm up at a different pace,” Burns explained, noting the importance of giving actors room to explore their roles. “So, before getting into somebody’s head, give them three opportunities to explore, to play, to find it.”

Edward Burns Was Challenged During 'Saving Private Ryan'

During the interview, Burns also shared the challenges he faced as an actor on Saving Private Ryan, specifically remembering a small but tricky scene. “It’s the nickel-dime, the small scene where you have one line that you just kind of can’t crack because you’re focused so much on that,” he said. In his case, it was a long scene that ended with his line, and he found himself struggling with it. Burns humorously admitted that acting can sometimes become an internal battle, and the key to overcoming it is often getting “out of your head.”

Burns’ time working with Hanks also left a lasting impression, with Hanks setting the standard for on-set behavior and professionalism. Burns praised the actor’s leadership and humility, sharing his wish to collaborate with Hanks again. “My dream would be to be able to work with Tom again because it was such a special experience, and I was a kid at the time.”

Reflecting on these invaluable experiences, Burns has clearly drawn from his time on Saving Private Ryan to shape both his acting and directing careers. Whether dealing with challenging scenes or guiding actors, Burns' approach is grounded in the wisdom imparted by Spielberg and Hanks during one of the most important moments of his career.

Special thanks to this year’s partners of the Cinema Center x Collider Studio at TIFF 2024 including presenting sponsor Range Rover Sport, as well as supporting sponsors People's Group Financial Services, Poppi Soda, Don Julio Tequila, Legend Water and our venue host partner Marbl Toronto. And also Roxstar Entertainment, our event producing partner and Photagonist Canada for the photo and video services.

Watch on Paramount+