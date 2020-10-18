Edward James Olmos on Directing Himself in ‘The Devil Has a Name’

Based on a wild, infuriating true story, The Devil Has a Name comes from director/star Edward James Olmos (Selena), and the auteur blends all kinds of tones, vibes, and incredible actors to tell the muckraking tale of a farmer (David Strathairn, Good Night and Good Luck) who makes a bad deal with a manipulative oil executive (Kate Bosworth, Superman Returns) and finds his almond farm’s water supply getting poisoned. With the help of enterprising environmental lawyer Martin Sheen, (The West Wing), can a sense of justice be found? Or does the devil have his hands too entwined in our capitalistic world?

I was lucky enough to speak with Olmos in a one-on-one Zoom interview as part of the film’s press junket. The director, who also plays Santiago, Strathairn’s right-hand-man, got into the logistics of directing his own performance, his visual strategies as a director, the challenges and opportunities that come with blending tones, the need to tell such an environmentally prescient true story, the desire to keep this film from being too depressing, the silly catharsis of wrestling his co-star Strathairn, and much more.

The film comes to theaters, on demand and digital on October 16th.

