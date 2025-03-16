It’s no secret that Edward Norton tends to deliver intense, complicated performances such as his roles in Fight Club, Primal Fear, or 25th Hour. So, it’s natural to assume that his directorial debut would be dark, gritty or at the very least, brooding. Keeping the Faith managed to be everything but that, dropping the usual Norton-esque flavor for a romantic dramedy about two best friends. The twist? The pair happen to be a priest and a rabbi who fall for the same woman. With a setup that sounds like the beginning of a joke, tons of humor is expected, even better is how it’s never at the expense of either religion.

Released in 2000, it’s clear why Keeping the Faith isn’t the kind of movie people immediately associate with Norton. On some level, that’s probably why it doesn’t get talked about as much as his heavier work. But it should, because not only does he direct and star in it, but he also brings a surprising level of heart to a film that could’ve easily been a throwaway rom-com. Even more, it’s hilarious, thought-provoking, and ample proof that Norton is more than a one-trick pony.

‘Keeping the Faith’ Features the Funniest Love Triangle You Never Saw Coming

Falling in love is complicated enough, but when you venture into “love triangle” territory, things get dicey. To make the stakes higher, in Keeping the Faith, the triangle consists of a priest, a rabbi, and their childhood friend. That’s a set-up built for some hilarious hijinks and chaos if there ever was one. The film itself takes what could have easily been a one-note joke and makes it a surprisingly thoughtful rom-com. It finds a way to throw in real questions about love, duty, and belief alongside its unbridled humor. Norton, plays the role of Father Brian, a charming Catholic priest who’s a little too good at giving heartfelt sermons. On the other hand, there’s Ben Stiller’s Jake, a smooth-talking rabbi whose biggest problem is that his congregation relentlessly sets him up on date after date. Then there’s the belle of the ball, Anna, who’s played by Jenna Elfman. Anna is their long-lost childhood friend who waltzes onto the scene and shakes things up.

Through it all, the film serves up plenty of religious humor — like Jake pretending to be more devout than he is to impress a potential match or Brian getting flustered when his parishioners suggest he start dating. The beauty of it all is that it never mocks faith itself. What it does is cleverly explore the way these characters address their personal desires and spiritual obligations. While it has all the makings of a good ol’ fashioned caricature, Keeping the Faith ends up being funny, heartfelt, and ample proof that while love and faith aren’t always easy to balance, they sure make for a great movie.

The Unexpected Heart of ‘Keeping the Faith’ Is the Friendship Between Ben Stiller and Edward Norton