Ever since making his exceptional Oscar-nominated debut in 1996’s Primal Fear, Edward Norton has been revered as one of the finest actors of his generation. The fact that he has never won an Academy Award despite having three nominations is one of the great mysteries of 21st century Hollywood given the striking screen presence he has brought to all his performances as well as the incredible versatility he has displayed throughout his career.

The result of his sublime talent and his astonishing range is one of the most impressive and eclectic filmographies of any actor over recent decades, one that has seen him work under some of the greatest directors of all time on projects that have come to be admired as some of their best work. From gripping historical epics to scathing dramas, and even to hilarious comedies, Edward Norton’s 10 best films serve as a testament to his commitment and craft as an actor.

10 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Directed by Rian Johnson

Image via Netflix

While it may not have risen to the same heights as its predecessor, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery still excels as an engrossing and entertaining whodunnit with a keen eye for skewering satire. Taking aim at the new age billionaires of technology and stardom, it sees Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) investigating the death of a guest on an island party hosted by Miles Bron (Norton), the billionaire owner of a soaring tech company.

The full might of the ensemble cast contributes much of the film’s grandeur and charm, but Norton is a standout as the delightfully smarmy and self-obsessed antagonist whose flamboyant stance against Blanc only exposes his own idiotic nature. At its best, the film is an accessible and fun-loving gem by Rian Johnson that is destined to be an integral part of the growing Knives Out franchise.

9 'Red Dragon' (2002)

Directed by Brett Ratner

Image via Universal Pictures

While The Silence of the Lambs remains an unequaled masterpiece of psychological thrills, 2002’s prequel film Red Dragon is still a divine treat of gripping tension and suspense. Norton stars as Will Graham, a retired FBI analyst and the agent who uncovered Hannibal Lecter’s (Anthony Hopkins) crimes. Called back into action years later, Graham must seek the help of Lecter if he is to bring down the serial killer known as the Tooth Fairy before he strikes again.

Like its predecessor, Red Dragon thrives on the strength of its performances. Hopkins is deliciously chilling again, while Norton imbues the tortured part of Graham with great subtlety and nuance. Confined to existing in the shadow of The Silence of the Lambs, Red Dragon has become a somewhat underappreciated gem, but it remains a cult classic of modern thriller cinema and a brilliant example of Norton’s impact in leading roles.

8 '25th Hour' (2002)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Directed by Spike Lee and based on David Benioff's screenplay adaptation of his own novel, 25th Hour is a powerful story of what individuals value within a society, and a brilliant realization of life in the aftermath of September 11. Monty Brogan (Norton) is a convicted drug dealer with one day of freedom left before he begins a lengthy prison sentence. He spends the day reconnecting with his father, enjoying the company of his friends, and readying his girlfriend for life without him.

Its drifting and enigmatic in terms of its story, but undeniably powerful with its emphasis on real, grounded, unglamorous humanity. Bolstered by some interesting directorial choices from Lee and a committed and touching performance from Norton, 25th Hour is an arresting drama that, while a direct product of its time, maintains a certain agelessness in its thematic might.

7 'Primal Fear' (1996)

Directed by Gregory Hoblit

Image via Paramount Pictures

Edward Norton’s feature film debut was nothing short of exceptional. An engrossing legal thriller, Primal Fear focuses on the aftermath of the murder of an important archbishop in Chicago. Having been caught fleeing the scene, Aaron Stampler (Norton) is tried for the murder, leading the city’s best defense attorney, Martin Vail (Richard Gere), to represent him pro bono as he believes the youth is innocent. However, there is more to the case than first meets the eye.

The plotting of the film is sharp and precise, deft in its weaving together of subplots to create an energized momentum that builds across the story. However, it is elevated by the characters and, more accurately, the performances behind them. Norton is particularly astonishing as Stampler, a disturbed and traumatized young man prone to erupting into a calculated rage when his dual personality, Roy, takes over.

6 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Directed by Wes Anderson

Image via Focus Features

Edward Norton’s ongoing working relationship with Wes Anderson has featured many stunning and stylish comedies, like Isle of Dogs and The French Connection, but none of the director’s films have featured Norton’s talents to the extent of Moonrise Kingdom. The coming-of-age comedy follows boy scout Sam Shakusky (Jared Gilman) as he runs away from the base camp, fleeing into the wilderness with his love, Suzy Bishop (Kara Hayward). Norton portrays Randy Ward, the scout master who toils to ensure the two youths are returned to safety.

Warm-hearted and whimsically adventurous, yet poignant and melancholic, Moonrise Kingdom is a beautiful encapsulation of the emotional weight and wonder Anderson so effortlessly achieves on a routine basis. The gorgeous tale of young love is perfectly accentuated by the complex stories of the adult characters who surround it, with Norton’s performance paramount in striking that tone with such precision and impact.

5 'American History X' (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye

Image via New Line Cinema

American History X is one of the defining films of the 1990s. Steeped in controversy and violence, its dark and confronting story of hate and the shocking nature of its racial violence has proven to be strikingly unforgettable. The brutal drama follows Danny Vinyard (Edward Furlong), an intelligent though impressionable high school student who has fallen in with a white supremacist movement. After he submits an essay about ‘Mein Kampf’ for an assignment, he is tasked with writing a paper about his older brother, Derek (Norton), a recently released ex-con and a former neo-Nazi leader.

It is a powerful and fierce story about how festering hate can be easily preyed upon and weaponized, but it is also a story about how compassion and humanity can override such hatred. In the moments where the story errs, the might of the performances maintains the intensity and impact of the film. Norton is particularly mesmerizing in this regard, portraying both a smart man infatuated with spiteful rhetoric and a deeply remorseful soul trying to steer his brother off the same path that damned him.

American History X Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 20, 1998 Cast Edward Norton , Edward Furlong , Beverly D'Angelo , Jennifer Lien , Ethan Suplee , Fairuza Balk , Avery Brooks , Elliott Gould Runtime 119 Minutes

4 'Kingdom of Heaven' (Director’s Cut) (2005)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Fox

No film that has been transformed by the release of a director’s cut to the extent of Kingdom of Heaven. Whereas the theatrical release of the period epic was an underwhelming misfire, Ridley Scott’s own version of the film—consisting of an additional 45 minutes of footage—is a breathtaking masterpiece. It follows a young blacksmith-turned-knight during the Third Crusade as he travels to Jerusalem to defend the land, and King Baldwin IV (Norton), from the attacking forces of Sultan Saladin (Ghassan Massoud).

The director’s cut is not only renowned for its enormous spectacle and amazing battle sequences, but for the depth of its characters as well. Alongside the stars in Orlando Bloom and Eva Green, Norton finds his role particularly enhanced in the extended release. The fact that the leper king keeps his face concealed only lends itself to the might of Norton’s performance. Interestingly, Norton chose to remain uncredited for his work to build an added sense of mystery and intrigue to the fascinating historical character.