The Big Picture Films like Hell or HIgh Water and No Country For Old Men successfully revitalized the Western genre in the 21st century by adding modern sensibilities.

Edward Norton shines in the underrated film Down in the Valley, showcasing a deep commentary on masculinity and character complexity.

The tragedy of idolizing the past and the dangers of nostalgia are explored in the film through nuanced character development and unpredictable choices.

The Western genre was once a movement that helped save the industry during the Golden Age of Hollywood, but it's a genre that has grown far less popular over the course of the 21st century. While films like The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and James Mangold’s remake of 3:10 to Yuma were praised for revitalizing a “classical” version of the gunslinger adventure, their underperformance at the box office suggested audiences were more interested in films that subverted expectations. Unsurprisingly, neo-westerns like No Country For Old Men, Logan, and Hell or High Water were met with critical and commercial success because they successfully introduced western themes and archetypes into modern times. While it didn’t reach the same level of popular culture relevance as those, the 2005 neo-western drama Down in the Valley inverted stereotypes to become a profound character study.

Down in the Valley director David Jacobson may have earned some interest from cinephiles in the aftermath of his underrated serial killer thriller Dahmer starring Jeremy Renner, but the real drawing favor for Down in the Valley was seeing Edward Norton in another unusual character part. Norton was a star whose off-screen antics were just as exhilarating as the films that he appeared in. Down in the Valley was released only a few years prior to the chaos on the set of The Incredible Hulk that got him fired by Marvel Studios. As temperamental as a star as he may be, Norton is one of the best actors of his generation, and is often willing to take risks on austere character projects that can’t easily be described by traditional Hollywood metric. Down in the Valley is an eccentric, yet deeply sad commentary on American masculinity that features one of the most underrated performances of Norton’s career.

What Is ‘Down in the Valley’ About?

Set in the San Fernando Valley, Down in the Valley centers on an old-fashioned drifter who lives like he’s in a western film, as he constantly wears a cowboy hat and refuses to accept modern technology. Harlan Fairfax Curruthers (Norton) doesn’t necessarily try to impose his ideas upon others, but his unusual behavior has landed him a rather unceremonious job working at a local gas station that is frequented by teenagers heading to the beach during their breaks from school. It’s while at work that Harlan meets the rebellious teenage girl Tobe Sommers (Evan Rachel Wood) and her younger brother Twig (Rory Culkin), both of whom have felt unreasonably sheltered by their conservative police office father, Wade (David Morse). Although their friendship begins in all earnestness, things get more dangerous for both Tobe and Twig when they’re forced to choose between these radically different lifestyles.

Down in the Valley does a great job at taking its premise seriously, allowing it to successfully make the shift into becoming a psychological thriller. In the very first moments that Harlan appears on screen, it’s evident that he will be a danger within Tobe’s life; she may find his sincerity charming, especially in comparison to the strict lifestyle that her father demands, but he’s also living in a fantasy world that has no resemblance to reality. Harlan is ultimately yearning for a more straightforward world where everything is black and white, and fails to recognize that people like Tobe contain multitudes. It’s dangerous for Harlan to cast anyone that doesn’t agree with him as a “villain,” and it’s even more problematic for him to assume that he is the hero of this narrative that he has constructed.

‘Down in the Valley’ Is a Tragedy About Idolizing the Past

Down in the Valley succeeds in exploring how nostalgia is ultimately not a successful means of coping with hardship. Harlan seeks to avoid any serious moral quandaries by taking on the sort of “lonely gunslinger” persona that he may have seen from a western starring Gary Cooper or John Wayne. While he assumes that this means Tobe is the “damsel in distress” in this situation, that doesn’t account for the fact that she is young, and prone to making erratic decisions. Tobe may have issues with her father, which occasionally get so extreme that she leaves the house in an angry fit, but that doesn’t imply that their family dynamic is purely a dysfunctional one. Harlan may want to help by isolating Tobe and Twig from their father, but this ends up causing more harm than good when Wade assumes that this enigmatic stranger intends to harm his children. Like all good tragedies, Down in the Valley creates conflict because all of the characters have understable (and perhaps even relatable) motivations.

Down in the Valley does a great job at elevating all of its characters above clichés, allowing it to become a slice-of-life drama that doesn’t collapse under the weight of its own idiosyncrasies. Culkin, who has always been an underrated actor, is able to show how Twig’s desire for a compassionate paternal figure leads him to accept Harlan as his mentor, even when all signs point to the fact that he is dangerous. Similarly, Morse is able to add nuance to Wade so that he serves as an antagonist, but not necessarily a villain. While Wade is ignorant of ignoring his children’s beliefs and showing little interest in their futures, that doesn’t mean that he’s not willing to risk his own life in order to protect them.

Many of Edward Norton’s Best Movie Are Cult Classics

Down in the Valley was released in a unique window in Norton’s career when he starred in several underrated films that didn’t necessarily become mainstream successes. Fight Club was infamously quite divisive when it was first released, but has gradually been accepted as an important work of satire. Between Spike Lee’s compassionate drama The 25th Hour, the underrated heist thriller The Score, the romantic period epic The Illusionist, and the horror prequel Red Dragon, some of Norton’s best work has now been relegated to “cult classic” status. Hopefully, those that enjoy his idiosyncrasies as an actor may check out a film as deep and thoughtful as Down in the Valley.

