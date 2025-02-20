Just as well known for his mercurial personality as he is for his searing screen presence, Edward Norton has appeared in films of all shapes and sizes. After breaking out with an Oscar-nominated supporting role in Primal Fear, the actor became a part of several generational projects. Norton can currently be seen in the music biopic A Complete Unknown, based on the early life and career of the iconic Bob Dylan. The film recently passed the $100 million mark at the global box office, simultaneously sending Norton's career box office haul past an impressive milestone.

The cumulative global haul of every film that Norton has ever appeared in has now passed the $2.7 billion mark. While Norton isn't someone you'd immediately associate with studio tent poles – he did, after all, make a name for himself with edgy dramas like American History X and 25th Hour – the actor hasn't entirely shunned franchise projects. Two of his highest-grossing global box office hits are The Bourne Legacy ($280 million worldwide) and The Incredible Hulk ($265 million worldwide). He also appeared in Red Dragon, ostensibly a spin-off to The Silence of the Lambs.

That being said, the majority of his filmography comprises auteur-led films such as Kingdom of Heaven ($218 million worldwide), The Grand Budapest Hotel ($163 million), Birdman ($102 million), and Fight Club ($100 million). He has also been a part of more mainstream projects such as The Italian Job, The Score, and The Illusionist. In recent years, Norton reunited with director Wes Anderson on the films Isle of Dogs ($58 million) and Asteroid City ($53 million). He also earned the unique distinction of being a part of the rare Netflix movie to leave a mark at the box office: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Norton Earned an Oscar Nod for His Performance in 'A Complete Unknown'