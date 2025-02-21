Ridley Scott’s 2005 medieval drama Kingdom Of Heaven is a somewhat overlooked entry in his back catalog, losing out perhaps due to the company it keeps: the Oscar-winning director’s oeuvre is chock-full of rattlingly good historical epics, including The Last Duel, Napoleon, and, of course, Gladiator and its smash-hit sequel. But though Scott’s trademark lavish directorial style is as usual on display, so too is a raft of great performances. Orlando Bloom does unshowy work as Balian, the village blacksmith who finds himself leading the defence of Jerusalem during the Third Crusade, while Eva Green channels Connie Nielsen’s subtle performance in Gladiator as Sibylla.

Supporting performances, from Liam Neeson as Balian’s gruff, plain-talking father and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Alexander Siddig as a lieutenant of Saladin to a youthful Michael Sheen as a malevolent priest, all count in the film’s favor. But there is one supporting role that stands out above the rest. Edward Norton’s work as Baldwin, King of Jerusalem, ranks as one of his best performances—and yet we never see his face. Here’s why it’s worth a rewatch.

Edward Norton Brilliantly Plays Against Type in ‘Kingdom of Heaven'

Image via 20th Century Fox

It’s easy to forget how Norton spent much of his career prior to Kingdom of Heaven in gritty roles. His two edgiest parts were arguably American History X, in which he plays a neo-Nazi who is sent to prison for a racially motivated murder and seeks redemption, and Fight Club, in which he plays the unnamed protagonist who leads an anti-capitalist underground uprising. But Norton had great range also, playing real-life lawyer Alan Isaacman to critical praise in The People vs. Larry Flynt. Nevertheless, Kingdom of Heaven marked his first substantial foray into historical drama.

Norton grasped the opportunity, delivering a masterful, understated performance as Baldwin. In real life, as in the film, Baldwin was a leper, ultimately dying of the disease at age twenty-four, and if Scott is a little loose with the historical details—the silver mask he is shown wearing throughout the film never existed, for example—the director does show Baldwin in a favorable light. Norton plays him as a capable and intelligent leader who ruled justly and cared about the people under his care. He questions Balian about the state of Jerusalem’s defences and philosophizes on his medical condition. The restrained performance is further accentuated by Norton’s physical presence: where other actors might compensate for being unable to use facial expressions to convey emotion by exaggerating their body movements, Norton does the opposite, barely moving at all while delivering his lines. The effect is to concentrate the viewer’s attention solely on his voice and words, further underscoring Baldwin’s reputation as a knight and a man of practicalities.

One of ‘Kingdom of Heaven’’s Best Scenes Features No Fighting