Edward Norton Talks ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ and Why He Loves ‘L.A. Confidential’

With Motherless Brooklyn getting ready to open in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with writer-director Edward Norton to talk about the film. The 50s-set crime noir is set in New York City and focuses on a private eye (Norton) who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. When his boss (Bruce Willis) is murdered, Norton and the team he works with set out to discover why their boss was killed. Adapted from the novel by Jonathan Lethem, the incredible cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, and Alec Baldwin.

During the interview, Edward Norton talked about the time commitment to make a movie, why he gets happy seeing the Warner Bros. logo in front of the film, his love of L.A. Confidential, and a lot more.

For more on Motherless Brooklyn, watch the trailer here.

Edward Norton:

What do I need to do to have him making more films?

How making Motherless Brooklyn has consumed the last two years of his life.

Why he gets happy when he sees the Warner Bros. logo in front of the film.

Why he loves L.A. Confidential and films like that.

Here’s the official synopsis for Motherless Brooklyn: