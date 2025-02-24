Edward Norton is currently up for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance as Pete Seeger in James Mangold’s film, A Complete Unknown. It’s far from his first rodeo, dating all the way back to the mid ‘90s, with his astounding, malicious, and vulnerable performance as a teen on a murder trial. Primal Fear stars Richard Gere alongside Norton and Laura Linney. It's a quintessential '90s legal thriller that was a genre that was booming at the time, thanks to the likes of successful John Grisham adaptations like The Firm and The Pelican Brief. Primal Fear, though, is even darker, and in large part thanks to Norton.

Released in 1996, Primal Fear was directed by Gregory Hoblit and was based upon the novel under the same name written by William Diehl. It was a big hit at the office, and the movie was all abuzz for Norton in his film debut, as he introduced himself to Hollywood as a complete enigma already in his first role. Walking the tightrope between victim and villain, it would set the stage for the rest of Norton's career. Primal Fear remains one of the most exciting legal thrillers and is now available to stream on Paramount+ leading up to Norton's big night at the Oscars.

What Is 'Primal Fear' About?

Richard Gere stars as famous Chicago defense attorney Martin Vail, who covers high-profile violent cases of guilty clients. When the universally loved Chicagoan Archbishop Rushman is brutally murdered in his bedroom, 19-year-old altar boy Aaron Stampler becomes the main suspect. Fleeing from the scene covered in the archbishop's blood, Aaron is arrested for the murder, and Vail decides to take on his case pro bono. Aaron fervently claims his innocence and that there was a third man in the room. The prosecution is represented by the cold-blooded Janet Venable, played by a ferocious Laura Linney. As the two go head-to-head in the courtroom, Martin begins to learn of Aaron's strange condition, which consists of blackouts and lost time, and struggles to find a way to prove Aaron's innocence that will be upheld in a court of law.

Edward Norton Portrays a Violent Altar Boy in His Film Debut