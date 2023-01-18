Independent producer Edward Pressman has passed away at the age of 79. The producer, who died on Tuesday in Los Angeles, was known for discovering new talent and worked with many notable industry names over the course of his storied career.

Pressman, during his lifetime, produced more than 90 movies, including Bad Lieutenant, Conan the Barbarian, and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Over the course of his impressive career, he worked with notable filmmakers such as Werner Herzog, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Alex Cox, Abel Ferrara, John Milius, Terrence Malick, Mary Harron, Kathryn Bigelow, and Oliver Stone.

The producer had a longtime collaboration with Stone which started with Stone’s directorial debut, The Hand. Also, producing Stone’s other movies like Wall Street and the sequel Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. The two then went on to co-produce Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller Blue Steel.

Being one of the first producers to adapt comic books like Conan the Barbarian as well as The Crow into live-action movies, Pressman’s career was one of achievement through sheer determination and skill. Before his death, Pressman had planned the reboot of The Crow which stars Bill Skarsgaard, Danny Huston, and FKA Twigs. The upcoming movie directed by Rupert Sanders wrapped up production in Prague in October 2022.

Pressman has been honored many times for his work, receiving the Chevalier Des Arts et Lettres from the French government, tributes at the National Film Theatre in London, the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Cinematek, the IFP Gotham Award for lifetime achievement, the Pacific Film Archives, and many more. Despite becoming a renowned producer, Pressman’s academic life had nothing to do with the entertainment world. He studied philosophy at Stanford University and went to grad school at the London School of Economics. He met director Paul Williams while in grad school and the two later came to Hollywood where they acquired a two-picture deal from United Artists.

Pressman is survived by his wife of 39 years Annie McEnroe, whom he met on the set of The Hand, and his son, Sam Pressman. Sam and his father have been working together for the past 10 years, and he will continue his father’s legacy, producing films for the company.